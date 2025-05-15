Paper Plane Simulator codes (May 2025)

Paper Plane Simulator codes provide useful rewards to give you a competitive edge in the game. This Roblox simulator centers on training with your paper plane, launching them to hit the bullseye, and racking up Wins to unlock new zones. Like other titles in its genre, you can also hatch Eggs to get power-enhancing Pets.

The latest codes grant different Potions and Wins to give you a head start in this paper plane-throwing experience. Redeem them quickly because they may expire without any warning from the developers.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Paper Plane Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Paper Plane Simulator codes

Train your paper plane flying skills (Image via Roblox)

Below is the list of working codes in Roblox Paper Plane Simulator:

List of active codes in Paper Plane Simulator Code Rewards UPDATE3 +1 Double Luck Potion UPDATE2 +1 Double Power Potion UPDATE1 +1 Double Wins Potion RELEASE +16 Wins

Expired Paper Plane Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in this game.

How to redeem Paper Plane Simulator codes

The Codes tab is indicated by an ABX icon (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem active codes in this game:

Launch Paper Plane Simulator.

Press the Codes tab on the right side of the screen.

Type a valid code in the "Enter Code" text field.

Click on the green Redeem button to get rewards.

Roblox codes for Paper Plane Simulator are not case-sensitive, so you can use any letter casing while entering them in the redemption box.

Roblox Paper Plane Simulator codes and their importance

Potions in Paper Plane Simulator (Image via Roblox)

You can get important items and resources in Roblox Paper Plane Simulator by redeeming codes. Wins, indicated by a trophy icon on the screen, can be used to buy Pet Eggs, perform Rebirths, and unlock new areas. While codes offer them for free, Wins are usually earned based on the distance covered by your paper plane.

Codes also provide Potions that give stackable yet temporary boosts. They increase your Power, boost your Luck for acquiring rare Pets, and double the amount of Wins.

Paper Plane Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid code" error in Paper Plane Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Typographical mistakes, extra spaces in the redemption box, and using a code on outdated servers can cause the "Invalid code" error in Paper Plane Simulator.

To solve this issue, copy the valid codes from this guide and paste them directly into the game's redemption box. If the redemption attempt fails even after entering a working code, restart the game and try using it in a new, updated server.

Where to find new Paper Plane Simulator codes

To find the recent codes for Paper Plane Simulator, make sure to check the game's description on Roblox.

Additionally, join the MxD Games Discord server, as it is the best way to stay informed on game news, participate in polls, check the update logs, and learn about the newest freebies.

FAQs on Paper Plane Simulator codes

Which code gives free Wins in Paper Plane Simulator?

RELEASE is the only code that provides free Wins in this Roblox game.

How to use Potions obtained from Paper Plane Simulator promo codes

Players can find their acquired boosts in the game by clicking on the Store button and pressing the Potions tab.

When are new codes for Paper Plane Simulator released?

Fresh codes for Paper Plane Simulator are usually released to mark updates.

