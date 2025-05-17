  • home icon
Pass the Bomb codes (May 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified May 17, 2025 22:43 GMT
Get free items and more (Image via Roblox)
Get free items and more (Image via Roblox)

The latest Pass the Bomb codes can be redeemed for free in-game items. This survival action title keeps you running and dodging as you try to avoid the ticking bomb. If you catch the bomb, you must quickly pass it to another player to stay alive. To accentuate the experience, players can redeem codes to earn coins, which can be used to buy cool skins, quirky titles, and more.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Pass the Bomb. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Pass the Bombare are issued.

All Pass the Bomb codes (Active)

Start taking part in rounds (Image via Roblox)
Start taking part in rounds (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes in the game:

List of active Pass the Bomb codes
CodesRewards
42525XP2x EXP for 360 minutes
EASTER25200 Golden Eggs
Inactive Pass the Bomb codes

All expired codes have been listed below:

List of inactive Pass the Bomb codes
CodesRewards
F00L3DCoins
NEWLOBBY500 Coins
VALENTINE25500 Coins
DALGONA500 Coins
ITS2025500 Coins
MERRYCHRISTMAS500 Snowflakes
XMAS24500 Coins
150KL500 Coins
HALLOWS24500 Coins
125KL2x EXP
100KL500 Coins
BADDIES2x EXP
75KL500 Coins
41825XP2x EXP
How to redeem Pass the Bomb codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these steps to easily redeem the active codes in the game:

  1. Open Roblox and log in to your account.
  2. Search for Pass the Bomb and go to the game’s main page.
  3. Click the green play button to start the game.
  4. Once the game loads, click the exit button to leave the active round and enter the main lobby.
  5. In the lobby, look for the Twitter bird icon at the top of the screen and click on it.
  6. A text box will appear, and you should type in your active code exactly as it is shown to make sure it works properly.
  7. Click the claim button to redeem the code and receive your reward.
Why are codes important in Pass the Bomb?

Codes in Pass the Bomb can be redeemed for coins, which are the game’s main currency. You can use these coins to purchase special crates, fancy skins, unique titles, and fun emotes. Redeeming codes also helps you gain massive experience points, making it easier to level up and become one of the top players in the game.

Pass the Bomb code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in Pass the Bomb, make sure to copy and paste it directly to avoid any typos. This helps ensure you maintain the exact use of uppercase and lowercase letters, since the codes are case-sensitive.

Also, be careful not to leave out any special characters and numbers, as they must be included exactly as shown.

Where to find the latest codes in Pass the Bomb?

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

The first place to find the latest Pass the Bomb codes is on the game’s home page, where active ones are often listed under the Description section. You can also check its official Discord server for exclusive codes and announcements. Another good source is following the game creator’s account, @PassTheBombRBX on X, where they regularly share new codes and updates.

FAQs on Pass the Bomb codes

How many times can you redeem the Pass the Bomb codes?

You can only redeem Pass the Bomb codes once. If you try to use the same code again, you will receive an error message saying it has expired or has already been used.

When do the codes expire in Pass the Bomb?

Unfortunately, there is no official information on when Pass the Bomb codes expire. To avoid missing out, it’s best to use new codes as soon as they are released.

When are the next Pass the Bomb codes coming?

The next Pass the Bomb codes are expected when the game reaches 200,000 likes. Currently, it is at 177,000 likes.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a degree in psychology from IGNOU. In his spare time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and also volunteers at rehabs and offers free counseling.

