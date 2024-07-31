Pass the Bomb Codes (August 2024)

Pass the Bomb codes provide free resources when redeemed in-game. In this game, you spawn on a meticulously designed map that gets shorter after each round. During those rounds, various players spawn with a bomb and they must pass it on to another player before the bomb's timer runs out and they get eliminated.

Robloxians can use the featured active codes in Pass the Bomb to claim free Coins and XP boosters (in-game currency).

All Pass the Bomb Codes [Active]

Active codes for Pass the Bomb (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes for Pass the Bomb, Robloxians are urged to redeem them as soon as possible as these codes don’t have a known expiry date and can go inactive at any point.

List of Active Codes for Pass the Bomb Code Rewards 100KL 1000 Coins (Latest) 75KL 500 Coins

Inactive Pass the Bomb codes

As of now, one active code in Pass the Bomb has gone inactive. New codes will be issued during milestones and updates.

List of Inactive Codes for Pass the Bomb Code Rewards BADDIES 2x EXP

How to redeem Pass the Bomb codes?

Redeem codes in Pass the Bomb (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in Pass the Bomb, Robloxians must follow the step-by-step instructions listed below:

Launch Pass the Bomb and ensure that you're connected to the server.

Upon connecting to the server, click the Twitter logo on the top-left corner of your screen.

Now, copy and paste the desired active code in the text box.

Tap the "Claim" button to redeem the active code in Pass the Bomb.

Codes for Pass the Bomb and their importance

Active codes for Pass the Bomb usually offer redeemable benefits such as boosters, in-game currency, and more. That said, you can use the newly obtained Coins to purchase Bomb Crate #2, Rainbow Crate, and Bomb Crate #1.

Pass the Bomb code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Should a code expire and become invalid upon release, a troubleshooting guide will be provided to assist gamers in resolving any unexpected errors and prompts. To prevent such issues, it is crucial to enter the code accurately by copying and pasting it directly from its source.

Where to find more recent Pass the Bomb codes

Robloxians can bookmark this page to find more codes for Pass the Bomb and stay updated on the latest Roblox news and updates. Alternatively, they can follow the game's creator on X, the game's official Discord server, and join the official Roblox Group for more information.

FAQs on Pass the Bomb Codes

What is the latest Pass the Bomb code?

"100KL" is the only latest active code in Pass the Bomb.

Will codes be useful in Pass the Bomb?

Redeeming codes in Pass the Bomb is super beneficial, as it can help you earn Coins without spending Robux or grinding.

When will new codes for Pass the Bomb be released?

Usually, new Roblox codes are released during a holiday, major updates, and certain in-game events. The same can be applied to Pass the Bomb.

