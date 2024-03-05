Pet Catchers codes (March 2024)

Redeem the active Pet Catchers codes to obtain Coins, a variety of Elixirs, power-ups, and Runes for free. Players can also claim free pets and Wildberries by redeeming these codes. Wildberries, when used, offer 100 XP to your pets, allowing you to increase your income and the pets' overall power. Furthermore, all pets obtained from the codes are of high value.

Here are the active codes for Pet Catchers, along with their redemption process, usage, and more.

Roblox Pet Catchers codes (Active)

The "Success! The following items have been added to your account!" message will pop up after redeeming the active codes in Pet Catchers.

List of Active Pet Catchers Codes Code Rewards lucky 3 Lucky Elixirs gravypet Gravycatman Pet, Three Coin Elixirs, and 200 Wildberries russoplays Russo Pet, Three Coin Elixirs, and 200 Wildberries brite Brite Pet, Three Coin Elixirs, and 200 Wildberries Cherry Golden Cherry ilovefishing Three Sea Elixirs and Seafarer Rune Release 500 Coins and Coin Elixir

Inactive Pet Catchers codes

Fortunately, none of the codes in Pet Catchers have gone invalid yet. You can expect new codes during events, milestones, and updates.

How to redeem Pet Catchers codes?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem all the codes in Pet Catchers:

After you spawn on the server, hit the icons tab above the Coin resource bar.

A small pop-up consisting of Trading, Codes, and Options will appear.

Hit Codes to open the code box in Pet Catchers.

Enter any active code into the Enter Code... text box.

text box. Hit the green Enter button to redeem the code in Pet Catchers.

Note: Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so avoid making typos and space-based errors during the redemption process.

What are Pet Catchers codes about, and what's their importance?

Here are the free powerups obtained by redeeming the codes in Pet Catchers:

Sea Elixir (Lasts for five minutes) - Ocean's Blessing - Increases chances of Legendary Bonus Loot and Fish by 1.2x.

(Lasts for five minutes) - - Increases chances of Legendary Bonus Loot and Fish by 1.2x. Lucky Elixir (Lasts for five minutes) - Feeling Lucky - Increases Legendary Pet chance from Cubes and Eggs by 1.35x. Lucky Roll - Increases Boss and Enemy drops by +1.

(Lasts for five minutes) - - Increases Legendary Pet chance from Cubes and Eggs by 1.35x. - Increases Boss and Enemy drops by +1. Coin Elixir (Lasts for five minutes) - Treasure - Increases your Coin Multiplier by 1.25x.

Golden Cherry is a treat that has a 3.5% chance of converting your pet to shiny. The Seafarer Rune enhances luck by 1.1x to catch Legendary Fish. The free Coins can be used to restore Beacons and improve your pet storage.

Pet Catchers code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The "Uh Oh! That is not a valid code. Please try again" error interface will be displayed if you try redeeming any incorrect or invalid code.

Where to find new Pet Catchers codes

Follow the developer's official X handle to get wind of the latest codes, news, and updates. You can also monitor our active codes list table to learn about the latest codes in Pet Catchers.

FAQs on Pet Cachers codes

What are the latest codes in Pet Catchers?

lucky and gravypet are the latest codes in Pet Catcher.

What codes offer pets in Pet Catchers?

gravypet and russoplays are the only codes that offer pets in Pet Catcher.

When do the codes expire in Pet Catchers?

There are no expiration dates for the codes, so they risk going inactive at any time in Pet Catchers.

