Pet Crystal Simulator codes (May 2025)

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified May 17, 2025 12:02 GMT
Pet Crystal Simulator loading screen
Utilize the latest codes to get different in-game items (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming the latest Pet Crystal Simulator codes can help you significantly speed up your progress. In this Roblox title, you are tasked with collecting Pets of varying rarities by amassing crystals and hatching Eggs. The same crystals can be used to unlock new areas and features. Since the gameplay can get repetitive, the developer often eases the grind by releasing codes that hand out Gift Boxes, Tickets, and other special items.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Pet Crystal Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Pet Crystal Simulator codes

Collect crystals to buy and hatch Pet Eggs (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Pet Crystal Simulator are time-sensitive, so it is advised to redeem the featured active ones as soon as possible.

List of active codes in Pet Crystal Simulator
CodeRewards
Springx3 Spring Gift Box (latest)
Update1x3 Magic Seeds (latest)
Shutdown2x3 Instant Fertilizer
10kvisitsx5 Tickets
Releasex3 Gift Box
Expired Pet Crystal Simulator codes

Here are the inactive codes in the game. "The Code has expired" error message is displayed in the redemption box when players try to redeem them.

List of inactive codes in Pet Crystal Simulator
CodeRewards
HappyBirthdayCipherFree rewards
ShutdownFree rewards
How to redeem Pet Crystal Simulator codes

Redeeming codes is a straightforward process (Image via Roblox)

Given that there are no prerequisites, you can instantly redeem the active codes by following these steps:

  • Open Pet Crystal Simulator on Roblox.
  • Press the red basket icon on the left side of the game screen.
  • Once the Exclusive Shop menu opens, click the box below the Redeem Codes text.
  • Enter a valid code in the redemption box.
  • Hit the green Claim button to get rewards instantly.

Roblox Pet Crystal Simulator codes and their importance

Tickets are an alternate currency in the game (Image via Roblox)

Codes provide several useful items in Roblox Pet Crystal Simulator. Their names and usages have been listed below:

  • Tickets: A currency used in the Exclusive Shop.
  • Instant Fertilizer: Use on a plant to speed up its growth.
  • Gift Box: Open to get random rewards.
  • Magic Seeds: Use them to plant magic sprouts that grow with crystals and provide rewards.

To switch from using Robux to Tickets for in-game transactions, open the Exclusive Shop and toggle the "Buy With" option at the top of the screen.

Pet Crystal Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

When a code doesn't work in Pet Crystal Simulator, it is likely due to an invalid entry. You can avoid such problems by cross-checking your inputs for typographical mistakes and extra spaces before clicking the Claim button. The repeated double-checks can be time-consuming, but the good news is that the codes are not case-sensitive, so you can use any letter casing for them.

If you cannot claim rewards despite entering a valid code, ensure that you have a stable internet connection, restart the game, and then retry the redemption process.

Where to find new Pet Crystal Simulator codes

The latest codes are mentioned in the description of Pet Crystal Simulator on Roblox. Apart from keeping an eye on that page, join the Hopworks Discord community and regularly check the "pcs-codes" channel to stay informed about the game's freebies.

FAQs on Pet Crystal Simulator codes

What are the latest codes for Roblox Pet Crystal Simulator?

Spring and Update1 are the newest codes for this simulation game.

How do I use Gift Boxes acquired by redeeming codes in Pet Crystal Simulator?

You can find Gift Boxes by clicking the backpack icon at the bottom of the game screen and then pressing the potion bottle tab. To open one, simply click on it.

When are codes for Pet Crystal Simulator released?

Pet Crystal Simulator promo codes are typically released alongside updates and special events. The developer may also reveal new ones to celebrate milestones, such as the game getting 10,000 visits on Roblox.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
