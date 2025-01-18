Pets Go Egg Tycoon guide: How to set up, upgrade, and more

Pets Go's latest update featured a brand-new gameplay mechanic called the Egg Factory, which implements a tycoon-like feature in the game. However, you must first set up a couple of things before you can successfully run the tycoon. This means spending some coins and unlocking certain upgrades.

Since the overall process can get slightly confusing, this article will offer a brief guide to help you run a thriving Egg Factory in Pets Go.

A Brief Guide to the Egg Factory in Pets Go

You can unlock the factory for 10k coins (Image via Roblox)

To start your tycoon journey in Pets Go, you must first set up your Egg Factory. You will find a big blue cannon in the main map where you must interact with it to start the process. It will ask you to unlock the Eg Factory upgrade which is the first requirement to set everything up.

To do so, click on the Upgrade icon at the bottom of the screen. Now, look for the Egg Factory upgrade towards the top-right side of the tree. It will cost you 10k coins to unlock this upgrade. You can then click on it to uncover more sub-upgrades that will help you further improve your Egg Factory.

You can purchase these droppers to get better rarity eggs (Image via Roblox)

Once you unlock the upgrade, exit the menu and click on the cannon. This will teleport you to the factory, where you will find various new things like the Mega Egg and the Merchant. You will also see several droppers inside, which you can purchase and unlock. Doing so will allow you to collect the eggs falling into the basket and sell them. This will earn you Tech Coins in this Roblox title.

Egg Factory upgrades and collecting the eggs in Pets Go

You must unlock new upgrades to get more benefits (Image via Roblox)

The main goal of the Egg Tycoon mechanic is to allow you to collect eggs from the area near the droppers and sell them for Tech Coins. These coins will help you unlock more Egg Factory upgrades. We recommend focusing on this because one of the upgrades is the Auto Collect Eggs, which automatically picks up and sells the eggs and can be unlocked for 2.5k Tech Coins.

Since the droppers are of various rarity, unlocking them starts spawning eggs of better rarity and gives you more Tech Coins. Once you collect a specific number of eggs, the Mega Egg will be charged with luck, giving you a better chance of hatching a better rarity pet. Keep in mind that the number of eggs required to charge will increase with each upgrade.

You must open the Mega Egg to get Tech Pets in Pets Go (Image via Roblox)

Below, we have the complete list of Tech Pets that have arrived with the Egg Tycoon update:

Pet Rarity Tech Horse 1 in 2 Tech Bull 1 in 4 Tech Puma 1 in 10 Cyber Bear 1 in 12 Cyber Ducky 1 in 20 Cyber Agony 1 in 50 Quantum Dominus 1 in 100 Quantum Tiger 1 in 500 High Tech Tiger 1 in 8000 High Tech Parrot 1 in 40,000 Glitched Cat 1 in 100,000 Glitched Immortus 1 in 1,000,000 A-36 1 in 20,000,000 Forged Hedgehog 1 in 100,000,000 Fragmented Dominus 1 in 500,000,000

Everything you can get from the Factory Merchant

The Factory Merchant sells different boosts (Image via Roblox)

Inside your Egg Factory, you can also access the Factory Merchant selling a variety of goods. These items can boost various stats that will help you for a short period of time.

We have the complete list of items you can get here:

Tech Coin Boost - This boosts your Tech Coin gain for a short while.

This boosts your Tech Coin gain for a short while. Dropper Speed Boost - It increases the Egg Dropper's speed.

It increases the Egg Dropper's speed. Egg Growth Boost - This increases the rate of growth of the Mega Egg.

Some Tips and Tricks you can follow

You can follow some simple tips to get better results (Image via Roblox)

While the whole event is rather straightforward, you can follow some simple tricks to quickly upgrade everything and gain a good boost for your Egg Factory:

Purchase higher rarity droppers as soon as you have enough coins to boost your income.

Keep unlocking upgrades in the Egg Factory skill tree. Your goal should be the Auto Egg Collect.

Make sure to unlock upgrades that enlarge your Mega Egg and increase your luck. This will help you obtain better rewards.

Use the Factory Merchant to your advantage and keep purchasing boosts.

Only unlock necessary upgrades first and save the others for last.

Make sure you get the Egg Drops upgrades since this will boost your Tech Coins income.

FAQs about Pets Go

How much does the Auto Collect Eggs upgrade cost in Pets Go?

This upgrade costs 2.5k Tech Coins.

How do you get Tech Coins in Pets Go?

To get Tech Coins, you must collect eggs from the area near the Droppers.

How much does the Egg Factory upgrade cost in Pets Go?

The Egg Factory upgrade costs 10k Coins.

