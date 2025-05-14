Phoenix Fruit in Blox Fruits: How to get, overview, and moveset

To combat opponents in Blox Fruits, you can consume various Beast-type fruits that excel in dishing out damage. The Phoenix is the king of all the Beast-type fruits, allowing you to control flames for both offense and defense. It is a highly versatile fruit that can aid you in both PvE and PvP battles effectively. However, like most Legendary fruits in the game, the Phoenix Fruit is also quite rare.

Regardless, you must know how to get this consumable so you can always be prepared whenever it's available. This article highlights how to get the Phoenix Fruit, its moveset, and a brief overview to shed some light on its capabilities.

An overview of Phoenix Fruit

As hinted earlier, the Phoenix Fruit is a Legendary Beast-type fruit that allows its user to manipulate blue and yellow flames. Based on the abilities, the flames can deal damage and also regenerate health at its user's will. One of the best things about the Phoenix Fruit is that it allows the user to transform into a half-human and half-phoenix type creature. In this form, you can become invincible and wreak havoc on the map.

Overall, this fruit can do great AoE damage, helping you win a fight against multiple enemies at once. Moreover, it also extends your ability to move through the air, making it possible to take the fight to the air. That being said, you can use the Phoenix Fruit to emerge victorious in both the PvE and PvP battles.

How to get the Phoenix Fruit in Blox Fruits

The Blox Fruit Dealer (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get the Phoenix Fruit from an NPC called the Blox Fruit Dealer. This NPC can be found in various locations, but Pirate Starter and Marine Starter Islands are the easiest places to find it. On both of these islands, you can find the Blox Fruit Dealer near the Boat Dealer NPC. Upon interacting with the dealer, purchase the Phoenix Fruit in exchange for 1,800,000 Beli or 2,000 Robux.

Remember, if you have bought the Phoenix Fruit using Beli, it will be replaced if you buy another fruit. However, if you get it using Robux, it will stay with you forever.

All Phoenix Fruit moves in Blox Fruits

Phoenix Fruit's Full Transformation (Image via Roblox)

You can use the following moves after equipping the Phoenix Fruit in this game.

Cannon (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to charge a flame and release it toward the enemy in the front, dealing high damage and knocking them back.

Regeneration Flames (X move)

Requires Mastery level 90

Allows the user to manipulate blue and yellow flames to create a small circle. Within this circle, you can regenerate your and your ally's health.

Fast Kick (C move)

Requires Mastery level 160

Allows the user to dash forward using their flame and land a hard-hitting kick on the opponent.

Full Transformation (V move)

Requires Mastery level 250

Allows the user to transform into a half-human and half-phoenix creature, giving them new moves and abilities. While this move is active, it will consume 10 energy points every 1.5 seconds.

Hybrid Flight (F move)

Requires Mastery level 30

Allows the user to fly using their blue wings. The wings will remain active only if this move is held.

FAQs

How much does the Phoenix Fruit cost in Blox Fruits?

You can purchase the Phoenix Fruit for either 1,800,000 Beli or 2,000 Robux.

Where is the Blox Fruit Dealer in Blox Fruits?

The easiest place to find the Blox Fruit Dealer is on the Pirate Starter and Marine Starter Islands. You can find this NPC near the Boat Dealer NPC in the said areas.

Is the Phoenix Fruit worth it in Blox Fruits?

Yes, the Phoenix Fruit is worthwhile because of its range and damage output.

