Plants Vs Brainrots Godly Lucky Egg guide

In Plants Vs Brainrots, there is a chance for one of the Lucky Eggs to spawn on the conveyor belt. The third-rarest of them is the Godly Lucky Egg, a Lucky Egg featuring Godly Brainrots. As its rarity suggests, this is an extremely valuable Lucky Egg that can significantly improve your money-earning capabilities. If you happen to encounter it, try to nab it at once.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Godly Lucky Egg in Plants Vs Brainrots.

An overview of Godly Lucky Egg in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Godly Lucky Egg can spawn on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

The Godly Lucky Egg is a possible spawn on the conveyor belt, and reducing its HP to zero will yield one of four possible Godly-rarity Brainrots. Despite being the most common Lucky Egg, the spawn rate of the Godly Lucky Egg is still quite low. As a conveyor belt spawn, the Lucky Egg behaves identically to a typical Brainrot. It walks down your garden and disappears once it reaches the end.

Ad

Trending

This Egg has an HP pool of 25,000, which is fairly manageable for even an early-game player. As such, we recommend prioritizing this Lucky Egg, especially if you’ve just started playing this title. It has a chance to yield the following Brainrots when defeated:

Tralalero Tralala: 45% drop rate

45% drop rate Kwissimo: 25% drop rate

25% drop rate Giraffa Celeste: 20% drop rate

20% drop rate Matteo: 10% drop rate

Find out which Brainrots are the best in Plants Vs Brainrots by referring to our tier list.

Ad

The other Lucky Eggs

The Meme Lucky Egg (Image via Roblox)

There are two other Lucky Eggs in the game: Secret Lucky Egg and Meme Lucky Egg. The Secret Lucky Egg behaves identically to the Godly Lucky Egg, albeit with an HP pool of 150,000. While the Meme Lucky Egg has an even lower spawn chance and an equal amount of HP, it can also be bought directly from the shop. It comes in bundles of one, three, and 10, which are priced at 249, 699, and 1,999 Robux, respectively.

Ad

The Secret-rarity Egg yields Secret-rarity Brainrots, while the Meme Lucky Egg includes Limited-rarity Brainrots instead. This makes the latter more valuable, while the former is more likely to spawn on the conveyor belt.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I get the Godly Lucky Egg in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The Godly Lucky Egg can be obtained by defeating it on the conveyor belt if it happens to spawn.

Ad

What is the best Lucky Egg in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The Meme Lucky Egg is the best Lucky Egg in the game.

What is the rarest Brainrot in the Godly Lucky Egg?

Matteo is the rarest Brainrot in the Godly Lucky Egg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025