Potion Simulator codes in Roblox: Free coins, pets, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Potion Simulator Codes can be used to obtain coins and boosts. Players can use coins to buy better potions that grant them more brews and upgrade their energy storage to hold more brews. Coins can also be used to purchase pets that help players earn currency more quickly.

Potion Simulator challenges players to create various potions and sell them to receive coins. Players can also consume potions and use coins to improve their storage and potion-making skills. As they get further, players will gain new pets and access new worlds.

Create different brews quickly to sell for coins in Roblox Potion Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Potion Simulator

Developers do not post expiry dates for codes in Roblox. This means that they can expire today, tomorrow, or next month. To avoid missing out, it's advised to use them now. Here are the active codes in the game:

Altimox- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins

AutoDelete- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 coins

Bosses- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins

Comeback- Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet (New)

Cyber- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

Desert- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k coins

DoubleBrews- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Brews 15 minutes

FreeCoins- Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Coins

Jungle- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins

Lava- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

Luck- Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck for 15 Minutes

MoreCoins- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Coins 15 minutes

Potion- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins

Release- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Coins

Sub2Blueio- Redeem this code in the game to get Blueio pet

Update10- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k coins

Update11- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k coins

Update15- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins

Update16- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins

Update17- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins

Update18- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins

Update19- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Coins

Update1- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Coins

Update20- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Coins (New)

Update21- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins (New)

Update2- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k coins

Update3- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

Update6- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k coins

Update9- Redeem this code in the game to get 20k coins

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Potion Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

10KMembers- Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet

50KVisits- Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet

Christmas- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k presents

FirstEvent- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 sweets

FreePet- Redeem this code in the game to get a free TV pet

Halloween- Redeem this code in the game to get 3k sweets

HappyNewYear2022- Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Coins

HappyThanksgiving- Redeem this code in the game to get 50k coins

LastChance- Redeem this code in the game to get 20k Sweets

LunarNewYear- Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet

SecondEvent- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 presents

Snowman- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Presents

SorryForDelaying- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k presents

SorryForTheDelay- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k coins

Spooky- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k sweets

Update13- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Presents

Update7- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k coins

Winter- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Potion Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Open the Roblox platform and log in using the username and password set.

Search for the game on the home page and launch it.

Wait for the game to load completely. All Roblox games take a few seconds to load.

Once the game has completely loaded, launch Roblox Potion Simulator on the PC or Mobile device (iOS/Android).

Players must select the Twitter button visible on the side of the screen.

Copy an active code from the list above.

Paste it into the "Enter Code" space in the pop window.

Hit the Redeem button to get the promised reward immediately.

Players can enter the code manually, but that may lead to making mistakes. The best way is to just copy and paste them, which is also time-efficient.

