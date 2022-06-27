Potion Simulator codes in Roblox: Free coins, pets, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Potion Simulator Codes can be used to obtain coins and boosts. Players can use coins to buy better potions that grant them more brews and upgrade their energy storage to hold more brews. Coins can also be used to purchase pets that help players earn currency more quickly.
Potion Simulator challenges players to create various potions and sell them to receive coins. Players can also consume potions and use coins to improve their storage and potion-making skills. As they get further, players will gain new pets and access new worlds.
Create different brews quickly to sell for coins in Roblox Potion Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Potion Simulator
Developers do not post expiry dates for codes in Roblox. This means that they can expire today, tomorrow, or next month. To avoid missing out, it's advised to use them now. Here are the active codes in the game:
- Altimox- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins
- AutoDelete- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 coins
- Bosses- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins
- Comeback- Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet (New)
- Cyber- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins
- Desert- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k coins
- DoubleBrews- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Brews 15 minutes
- FreeCoins- Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Coins
- Jungle- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins
- Lava- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins
- Luck- Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck for 15 Minutes
- MoreCoins- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Coins 15 minutes
- Potion- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- Release- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Coins
- Sub2Blueio- Redeem this code in the game to get Blueio pet
- Update10- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k coins
- Update11- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k coins
- Update15- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins
- Update16- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins
- Update17- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins
- Update18- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins
- Update19- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Coins
- Update1- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Coins
- Update20- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Coins (New)
- Update21- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins (New)
- Update2- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k coins
- Update3- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins
- Update6- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k coins
- Update9- Redeem this code in the game to get 20k coins
Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Potion Simulator
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 10KMembers- Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet
- 50KVisits- Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet
- Christmas- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k presents
- FirstEvent- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 sweets
- FreePet- Redeem this code in the game to get a free TV pet
- Halloween- Redeem this code in the game to get 3k sweets
- HappyNewYear2022- Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Coins
- HappyThanksgiving- Redeem this code in the game to get 50k coins
- LastChance- Redeem this code in the game to get 20k Sweets
- LunarNewYear- Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet
- SecondEvent- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 presents
- Snowman- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Presents
- SorryForDelaying- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k presents
- SorryForTheDelay- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k coins
- Spooky- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k sweets
- Update13- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Presents
- Update7- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k coins
- Winter- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins
Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Potion Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:
- Open the Roblox platform and log in using the username and password set.
- Search for the game on the home page and launch it.
- Wait for the game to load completely. All Roblox games take a few seconds to load.
- Once the game has completely loaded, launch Roblox Potion Simulator on the PC or Mobile device (iOS/Android).
- Players must select the Twitter button visible on the side of the screen.
- Copy an active code from the list above.
- Paste it into the "Enter Code" space in the pop window.
- Hit the Redeem button to get the promised reward immediately.
Players can enter the code manually, but that may lead to making mistakes. The best way is to just copy and paste them, which is also time-efficient.