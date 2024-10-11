Prank the Teacher codes (February 2025)

Prank the Teacher codes can be redeemed for free rewards like Gems and Coins. They are the main in-game currencies required for your progression. You earn a bit of them after every 10 seconds, but that doesn't suffice. To perform pranks in the classroom, you'll need more of these currencies. By redeeming the active codes, you can get a hefty amount of Gems and Coins within a few seconds.

This article features a list of all the active Prank the Teacher codes that can be redeemed for freebies. It also explains how to redeem codes, their importance, and what to do if they aren't working.

All Prank the Teacher codes (Active)

Redeem the codes for free rewards (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem the following codes for free rewards in Prank the Teacher. Redeem them quickly as they can expire soon.

List of Active Prank the Teacher Codes Codes Rewards TOILET24/7 20 Gems and 100 Coins RELEASE 50 Gems and 300 Coins

Inactive Prank the Teacher codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in this game. Since they are time-sensitive, you can expect them to expire anytime soon. We will update this section whenever that happens so you don't get confused between active and inactive codes.

How to redeem Prank the Teacher codes

Code box in Prank the Teacher (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the active codes in this Roblox title:

After starting the game, click on the "Codes" button on the left. A code box will now appear on the screen.

Enter the codes in the code box and hit the Redeem button. If the code is working, you will immediately receive your rewards.

Importance of Prank the Teacher codes

Your main objective in this game is to perform actions that will annoy your teacher. This includes some weird yet expensive actions that require hundreds of Coins. While you can play the game and linearly earn the currency, it will take a lot of time. Instead, you can redeem the codes and earn a decent amount of Coins right away.

Earn lots of in-game currency using codes (Image via Roblox)

Apart from Coins, you can earn Gems by redeeming the active codes in Prank the Teacher. Gems can help you earn boosts that can double your income. For instance, you can buy a 2x Coins boost from the in-game store for 80 Gems. This temporary upgrade will increase the amount of Coins you earn after every 10 seconds. You can also buy a 2x Actions boost for 80 Gems that will double all the actions you perform for 10 minutes.

You don't have to worry about any risks as the codes are the developer's offerings. Redeem them without hesitation.

Prank the Teacher codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while entering the active codes (Image via Roblox)

While redeeming the codes, you may get interrupted by a message saying "Wrong code :(" if you enter a code that isn't exactly how it was shown. To avoid such issues, cross-verify beforehand and keep in mind that all the codes are case-sensitive, so enter them as they are. Keep an eye out for cases and spaces.

Where to get more Prank the Teacher codes

At the time of writing, Fair Games Studio (the developers) does not have any social account or Discord Server. So, bookmark this page for Prank the Teacher codes.

FAQs about Prank the Teacher Codes

What's the latest code in Prank the Teacher?

TOILET24/7 and RELEASE are the latest codes that can be redeemed for free Gems and Coins.

How to redeem codes in Prank the Teacher?

You can redeem the codes by clicking on the "Codes" button on the left side of the screen.

When do the codes expire in Prank the Teacher?

The codes usually expire when a new update or codes are released.

