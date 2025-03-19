Project Butterfly codes (March 2025)

Roblox Project Butterfly codes offer players free boosts, items, and resources to progress quickly in the game. Set in the picturesque landscape of Aether, this experience lets you create an apiary and build an army of butterflies. You'll spend most of your time in this world collecting Nectar, completing quests, and crafting gears and items. New areas can be unlocked after clearing objectives.

To get a headstart in Project Butterfly, redeem the active codes available for the game. You can get Primetime Effects and other rewards from them, but remember to claim the freebies before their expiration dates.

Active Project Butterfly codes

Currently, a single gift code can be redeemed in Project Butterfly. It is active for a limited time, so claim it as soon as possible.

List of active codes in Project Butterfly Code Rewards 1_maciej_&_200k_of_us 72 hours of Primetime Effect (expires on April 1, 2025)

Expired Project Butterfly codes

Developer Maciej often reveals the expiration dates of codes for Project Butterfly. Whenever a code becomes invalid after a certain time, this list will be updated accordingly.

List of inactive codes in Project Butterfly Code Rewards 5kthumbsUP!! 48 hours of Primetime Effect 5000butters 1000 Amber and 48 hours of Primetime Effect TheReverie Stained Glass Egg, Moonlight Treat, and 2 of each Colored Shimmer WelcomeToBeta 48 hours of Primetime Effect, Diamantine Egg, 24 Raspberries, 20 Corn, and 25 Grapes

How to redeem Roblox Project Butterfly codes

Press the cogwheel icon to open Settings (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem codes in Project Butterfly:

Start Project Butterfly on Roblox.

Notice the many icons at the top of the screen. Select the cogwheel icon , which is next to the question mark.

, which is next to the question mark. A "Promo Codes" section can be seen in the Settings menu. Type or paste an active code in the Enter a code text box.

text box. Click on Redeem to activate a code and get free rewards.

Upon successful redemption, you will see a notification of the obtained rewards on the right side of the code box.

Roblox Project Butterfly codes and their importance

Boosts provided by Primetime Effect (Image via Roblox)

Roblox promo codes for Project Butterfly provide several useful rewards. Primetime Effect is the most common among them. This reward is activated immediately when a code is redeemed, lasting several hours, and it boosts the Nectar collection, conversion rate, and capacity of the player.

The code freebies can also include Amber, Raspberries, Corn, and Grapes. These resources can be used to make jams and other recipes once you access the Crafting Table.

Meanwhile, the most rare reward that can be acquired from gift codes is the Diamantine Egg. The item costs 255 Robux and gives a 100% chance of obtaining a Fabled Butterfly.

Project Butterfly code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Code troubleshooting in Project Butterfly (Image via Roblox)

If players enter an expired or invalid code, they will receive an error notification. It is advised to copy and paste codes from the list above to ensure redemptions without any hassle.

Given that the codes are case-sensitive and contain special characters, manual entries in the redemption box can be time-consuming and increase the chances of errors. The copy-paste method ensures more accuracy.

Where to find new Project Butterfly codes

You can stay updated on the latest codes for Project Butterfly by joining the Maciej Creates! Discord server. Regularly check the "pb-codes" channel because the Roblox game achieves milestones quickly, and the developer ensures that players are rewarded for showing their support.

FAQs on Project Butterfly codes

What is the active code for Roblox Project Butterfly?

As of writing, "1_maciej_&_200k_of_us" is the only active code for the game.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Project Butterfly?

Although each code can be redeemed only once, you can utilize all active ones consecutively.

Why are gift codes useful in Project Butterfly?

Codes provide a range of rewards in this experience, including Primetime Effect, Moonlight Treat, Diamantine Egg, and food resources.

