Project Ghoul codes in Roblox: Free spins, Yen, and more (September 2022)

Players can use free codes in Roblox Project Ghoul to get an advantage right from the beginning. Through them, they can earn free rewards like spins, Yen, boosts, and much more, which will help in getting the best equipment and upgrades. For more codes, follow the title's developers on Twitter and join their official Discord community.
[GX] Studio was inspired by the uber-popular anime series Tokyo Ghoul to create Roblox Project Ghoul, which was released on February 14, 2020. Since its inception, the title has received over 59 thousand likes, 39.5 million visits; 187,803 players have added it to their favorite list. The creators are still developing the game and will be adding additional features and fun content. Below are all the active codes for this Roblox offering.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
Active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
Here are all the active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul right now:
- BleachSoon1 - Get 25 spins
- BleachSoon2 - Get 25 spins
- BleachSoon3 - Get 25 spins
- BleachSoon4 - Get 25 spins
- NARUTOGHOUL30K - Get 15 spins
- StarcodeBenni - Get 15 spins
- StrawFour - Get 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate
- StrawOne - Get 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP
- StrawThree - Get 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate
- StrawTwo - Get 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP
- Sub2BokTheGamer - Get 15 spins
- Sub2FloatyZone - Get 15 spins
- Sub2HunterGodSlayer - Get 15 spins and 100k yen
- Sub2JustYami - Get 15 Spin
- Sub2Kakuja - Get 15 spins
- subtoAlphamisfits - Get 15 spins
- SubToJay - Get 15 spins
- SubToKilik - Get 15 spins
Expired codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
The Roblox Project Ghoul codes have expired and do not work in the game anymore:
- 10000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- 11000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- 11MVISITS! - A reward
- 12000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- 13000Likes! - Yen
- 14000Likes! - Yen
- 14500Likes! - Yen
- 14MVISITS! - Lots of free Yen
- 15000Likes! - Yen
- 16500Likes! - Yen
- 16MVISITS! - 2,600 yen
- 17500Likes! - A reward
- 175KFAVS - 15 spins
- 18000Likes! - Free Yen
- 19500Likes! - Lots of free Yen
- 2.7MVISITS! - Spins and 250 mats
- 20000Likes! - Lots of free Yen
- 20500Likes! - Lots of free Yen
- 21000Likes! - Lots of free Yen
- 21500Likes! - Lots of free Yen
- 22000Likes! - Lots of free Yen
- 22500Likes! - Lots of free Yen
- 3.6MVISITS! - 2,500 yen and free spins
- 3000Players! - 30 spins
- 35MVISITS - 15 spins
- 38kLikes! - Cash and spins
- 47kLikes! - 40 spins, materials, Yen, and boosts
- 5.5MVISITS! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- 50KLIKES - 15 spins
- 55KLikes - 20 spins and 10 minutes 2x boss drop boost
- 6500Likes! - Spins
- 6MVISITS! - Yen
- 7.5MVISITS! - Yen
- 7000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- 7500Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- 7MVISITS! - Yen
- 8000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- 8500Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- 8MVISITS! - Yen
- 9.5MVISITS! - Yen
- 9000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- 9500Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- AdamWorksHard - One hour x2 exp and mats, 1.2K mats, 25 spins, and 75K Yen
- Code1 - 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop
- Code2 - 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop
- Code3 - 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp and materials
- Code4 - 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp and materials
- CodexGeas - Spins
- CodexGeas - 15 spins
- Easter - 15 spins
- HappyThanksGiving2020! - A reward
- HelloThere1 - Free spins
- HelloThere2 - Free spins
- HelloThere3 - Free spins
- HelloThere4 - Free spins
- IXA! - Cash and 20 spins
- KakujasAreHere - 5K RC cells and 600 materials
- Kaneki Ken - Free rewards
- Kuzen - 15 spins
- KyleGotNoMaidens - 15 spins
- LastShutdownForToday - 30 spins
- LoveJay - 30 spins, 50K Yen, and a 20-minute boost
- NarutoGhoul - Spins
- Noro! - 20 spins, materials, Yen, and boosts
- Nutcracker! - 20 spins, materials, Yen, and boosts
- PartnershipApproved! - A reward
- PG_GroupMember - Free rewards
- RankedMatchesPog - Cash and 20 spins
- Re13th - 15 spins and 20 minutes of 2x drops
- Release! - 30 spins
- Sorry! - 35 spins, 1.5K materials, 150K yen, and 25 mins 2x boosts
- Sorry4Lags - One hour x2 exp and mats, 1.2K mats, 25 spins, and 75K Yen
- Update2.5! - 2,500 Yen and free spins
- UpdateIsHere - 15 spins, 20 minutes of 2x mats and XP
- UpdateSoon - 35 spins
- UseCodeBenni - 500 Yen and free spins
- WeAreSorry! - 30 spins
- XBOXSUPPORT - 20 spins
- YamiRoyale - Spins
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
Players can follow some simple steps to redeem the active codes in Project Ghoul:
- Open the game.
- Select the Menu option from the bottom of the screen
- Select the Info tab.
- A text box will appear where you can type an active code.
- To claim your rewards, press the Enter key.
One thing to bear in mind going into this process is that the best method to redeem any active code is by copy-pasting it since typing can sometimes lead to making errors.