Project Ghoul codes in Roblox: Free spins, Yen, and more (September 2022)

Players can use free codes in Roblox Project Ghoul to get an advantage right from the beginning. Through them, they can earn free rewards like spins, Yen, boosts, and much more, which will help in getting the best equipment and upgrades. For more codes, follow the title's developers on Twitter and join their official Discord community.

[GX] Studio was inspired by the uber-popular anime series Tokyo Ghoul to create Roblox Project Ghoul, which was released on February 14, 2020. Since its inception, the title has received over 59 thousand likes, 39.5 million visits; 187,803 players have added it to their favorite list. The creators are still developing the game and will be adding additional features and fun content. Below are all the active codes for this Roblox offering.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Here are all the active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul right now:

BleachSoon1 - Get 25 spins

BleachSoon2 - Get 25 spins

BleachSoon3 - Get 25 spins

BleachSoon4 - Get 25 spins

NARUTOGHOUL30K - Get 15 spins

StarcodeBenni - Get 15 spins

StrawFour - Get 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate

StrawOne - Get 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP

StrawThree - Get 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate

StrawTwo - Get 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP

Sub2BokTheGamer - Get 15 spins

Sub2FloatyZone - Get 15 spins

Sub2HunterGodSlayer - Get 15 spins and 100k yen

Sub2JustYami - Get 15 Spin

Sub2Kakuja - Get 15 spins

subtoAlphamisfits - Get 15 spins

SubToJay - Get 15 spins

SubToKilik - Get 15 spins

Expired codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

The Roblox Project Ghoul codes have expired and do not work in the game anymore:

10000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

11000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

11MVISITS! - A reward

12000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

13000Likes! - Yen

14000Likes! - Yen

14500Likes! - Yen

14MVISITS! - Lots of free Yen

15000Likes! - Yen

16500Likes! - Yen

16MVISITS! - 2,600 yen

17500Likes! - A reward

175KFAVS - 15 spins

18000Likes! - Free Yen

19500Likes! - Lots of free Yen

2.7MVISITS! - Spins and 250 mats

20000Likes! - Lots of free Yen

20500Likes! - Lots of free Yen

21000Likes! - Lots of free Yen

21500Likes! - Lots of free Yen

22000Likes! - Lots of free Yen

22500Likes! - Lots of free Yen

3.6MVISITS! - 2,500 yen and free spins

3000Players! - 30 spins

35MVISITS - 15 spins

38kLikes! - Cash and spins

47kLikes! - 40 spins, materials, Yen, and boosts

5.5MVISITS! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

50KLIKES - 15 spins

55KLikes - 20 spins and 10 minutes 2x boss drop boost

6500Likes! - Spins

6MVISITS! - Yen

7.5MVISITS! - Yen

7000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

7500Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

7MVISITS! - Yen

8000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

8500Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

8MVISITS! - Yen

9.5MVISITS! - Yen

9000Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

9500Likes! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

AdamWorksHard - One hour x2 exp and mats, 1.2K mats, 25 spins, and 75K Yen

Code1 - 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop

Code2 - 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop

Code3 - 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp and materials

Code4 - 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp and materials

CodexGeas - Spins

CodexGeas - 15 spins

Easter - 15 spins

HappyThanksGiving2020! - A reward

HelloThere1 - Free spins

HelloThere2 - Free spins

HelloThere3 - Free spins

HelloThere4 - Free spins

IXA! - Cash and 20 spins

KakujasAreHere - 5K RC cells and 600 materials

Kaneki Ken - Free rewards

Kuzen - 15 spins

KyleGotNoMaidens - 15 spins

LastShutdownForToday - 30 spins

LoveJay - 30 spins, 50K Yen, and a 20-minute boost

NarutoGhoul - Spins

Noro! - 20 spins, materials, Yen, and boosts

Nutcracker! - 20 spins, materials, Yen, and boosts

PartnershipApproved! - A reward

PG_GroupMember - Free rewards

RankedMatchesPog - Cash and 20 spins

Re13th - 15 spins and 20 minutes of 2x drops

Release! - 30 spins

Sorry! - 35 spins, 1.5K materials, 150K yen, and 25 mins 2x boosts

Sorry4Lags - One hour x2 exp and mats, 1.2K mats, 25 spins, and 75K Yen

Update2.5! - 2,500 Yen and free spins

UpdateIsHere - 15 spins, 20 minutes of 2x mats and XP

UpdateSoon - 35 spins

UseCodeBenni - 500 Yen and free spins

WeAreSorry! - 30 spins

XBOXSUPPORT - 20 spins

YamiRoyale - Spins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Players can follow some simple steps to redeem the active codes in Project Ghoul:

Open the game.

Select the Menu option from the bottom of the screen

Select the Info tab.

A text box will appear where you can type an active code.

To claim your rewards, press the Enter key.

One thing to bear in mind going into this process is that the best method to redeem any active code is by copy-pasting it since typing can sometimes lead to making errors.

