Project Hero codes in Roblox: Free rewards (November 2022)

Roblox Project Hero was created by Midnight Studios and released on December 14, 2020. However, the game recently started gaining popularity, increasing its stats. Currently, the game has over 6.7 million visits by players and a like percentage of 91 with 90,000 likes. The game is suited for all age groups.

The title is inspired by the Japanese superhero manga series My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. Players can choose to be an academic hero or a villain and choose to learn abilities that are similar to the powers in the series.

They can also use free codes to get free rewards that will prove beneficial in adding a new weapon or getting upgrades for their avatar.

Active codes in Roblox Project Hero

Here are the active codes in the game:

PLSCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

PLSREP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Project Hero

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

20SPINCODEYES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

BIGBUGPATCH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

CODEDROPPED - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins & Rep

DOUBLEREP4 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Hero Rep

EVERYTHINGPATCHED - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

FINALLYstatreset - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset

NEWESTCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset

NEWESTspins - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

NEWESTstatreset - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset

NEWVERISON42 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

PATCH1CODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

PATCH2CODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

PATCHINGCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

resetMEASAP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset

ROBLOXDOWNstatreset - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset

Shutdowncode1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

ShutdownCode1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset

SHYUTDOWNCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

SORRYFORBUG - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

statresetUPDATE4 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset

THANKSFORNEWCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

THANKSFORPATCH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk Spin

THANKSMRUNRIO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

UPDATE4DOUBLEspins - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

UPDATE4EXP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive XP

UPDATE4LITEXPEXP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive XP

UPDATE4spins - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

VERISONV42NEW - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins

VILLAIN4REPUPDATE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Villain Rep

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Hero

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Once you are in the Roblox game, find and select the Code button on the side of the screen.

In the pop-up window, enter the code.

Hit redeem, and that's the end of the process.

Also, follow the creator's Twitter account for more codes and other game updates.

