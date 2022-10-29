Project Hero codes in Roblox: Free rewards (November 2022)

Roblox Project Hero was created by Midnight Studios and released on December 14, 2020. However, the game recently started gaining popularity, increasing its stats. Currently, the game has over 6.7 million visits by players and a like percentage of 91 with 90,000 likes. The game is suited for all age groups.
The title is inspired by the Japanese superhero manga series My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. Players can choose to be an academic hero or a villain and choose to learn abilities that are similar to the powers in the series.
They can also use free codes to get free rewards that will prove beneficial in adding a new weapon or getting upgrades for their avatar.
Active codes in Roblox Project Hero
Here are the active codes in the game:
- PLSCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- PLSREP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Project Hero
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 20SPINCODEYES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- BIGBUGPATCH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- CODEDROPPED - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins & Rep
- DOUBLEREP4 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Hero Rep
- EVERYTHINGPATCHED - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- FINALLYstatreset - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset
- NEWESTCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset
- NEWESTspins - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- NEWESTstatreset - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset
- NEWVERISON42 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- PATCH1CODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- PATCH2CODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- PATCHINGCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- resetMEASAP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset
- ROBLOXDOWNstatreset - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset
- Shutdowncode1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- ShutdownCode1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset
- SHYUTDOWNCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- SORRYFORBUG - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- statresetUPDATE4 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset
- THANKSFORNEWCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- THANKSFORPATCH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk Spin
- THANKSMRUNRIO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- UPDATE4DOUBLEspins - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- UPDATE4EXP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive XP
- UPDATE4LITEXPEXP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive XP
- UPDATE4spins - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- VERISONV42NEW - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive quirk spins
- VILLAIN4REPUPDATE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Villain Rep
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Hero
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Once you are in the Roblox game, find and select the Code button on the side of the screen.
- In the pop-up window, enter the code.
- Hit redeem, and that's the end of the process.
Also, follow the creator's Twitter account for more codes and other game updates.