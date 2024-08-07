Roblox: Project Polaro Codes (August 2024)

Train your pet to defeat gym champions and random NPCs in Roblox with the latest Project Polaro codes. Project Polaro is a Roblox game inspired by the classic Pokemon series, where you select your opponent and engage in combat. This game will satisfy your nostalgia for classic Pokemon graphics with its Pokedex, gyms, and charming pixel art style. It also incorporates gacha elements, allowing you to add Pokemon to your collection.

As a new trainer in Project Polaro, your goal is to collect every Pokemon and earn badges through gym victories. You will also explore the world, capture various Pokemon, and face gym leaders to earn experience points, badges, and cash. Dive into this Roblox adventure and embrace the classic Pokemon experience.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Project Polaro. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All active Project Polaro codes (Updated)

Free Active codes in Project Polaro (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Project Polaro. Redeem them early as codes can expire anytime.

List of active Project Polaro codes Code Rewards WEREBACK 1 Skin Spin (6 Badges required) (Latest) 14THAUGUST 1 Ultra Spin (5 Badges required) SMECHERU Tradeable 1 Skin Spin (6 Badges required) AM4ZING 1 Ultra Spin (5 Badges required) MEGASTONES 1 Ultra Spin (6 Badges required) 3THREUP 1 Skin Spin (6 Badges required) 5KFR 1 Skin Spin (5 Badges required) 4KFR 1 Skin Spin (5 Badges required) GARDEVOIR 1 Skin Spin (5 Badges required) 2KFR 3 Upgraded Spins (6 Badges required) SOCHERES Skin Spin (8 Badges required) EXAMSFINISHED 3 Skin Spins (10 Badges required) H4PPYBIRTHDAY 2 Skin Spins (7 Badges required) INTHEWORKS 1 Skin Spin (6 Badges required) NEWWIKI 1 Ultra Spin (7 Badges required) 1KT1KTOK 3 Skin Spins (11 Badges required) T1kTOKPVP 1 Skin Spin (5 Badges required) 500FOLLOWERS 2 Skin Spins (6 Badges required) 71KMEMBERS 1 Skin Spin (7 Badges required) 70KMEMBERS 1 Skin Spin (7 Badges required) JEEZUZ 1 Skin Spin (6 Badges required) SKIBIDI2K 1 Skin Spin (6 Badges required) SKRPAWPAW 1 Ultra Spin (6 Badges required) KH0R4ISG4Y 1 Ultra Spin (7 Badges required) SKIBIDISKIN 1 Skin Spin (5 Badges required) SKIBIDIPIPI 2 Skin Spins (6 Badges required) SKIBIDICUR 2 Skin Spins (6 Badges required) BUGFIXED2024 2 Skin Spins (8 Badges required) 1OKEAR 2 Skin Spins SHUTITDOWN 2 Skin Spins (6 Badges required)

Inactive Project Polaro codes

Below is the list of inactive codes for Project Polaro. Redeeming them will not grant any rewards.

List of Project Polaro inactive codes CODES REWARDS 15THJULY 1 Ultra Spin 14THJULY 1 Skin Spin 4KACTIVE 1 Upgraded Spin 3KONPLR 3 Upgraded Spins CODNOU 1 Skin Spin BESECALD 1 Skin Spin JUSTARANDOMCODE 1 Ultra Spin MEOWMEOW 2 Skin Spins 2KK 2 Skin Spins 2KPLYZ 2 Skin Spins DOWNBUTUP 1 Skin Spin THEONLYCODEBRO 2 Casino Tickets REUPLOADEDGAME 1 Skin Spin 5KONLINE 4 Upgraded Spins 60KMEMBERS 2 Ultra Spins ROBUTHEBONELESS 1 Skin Spin DEADTIGAN 2 Skin Spins TRALALALALA 1 Ultra Spin BOOMSHACALACA 2 Skin Spins HIHIHIHIHIHI 3 Skin Spins WELCOMEBACKLMAO 2 Ultra Spins PokeYear2024 3 Skin Spins 1KPLRAREBACK 3 Skin Spins FREECODELOLEZ 2 Upgraded Spins JUSTAFREECODE 1 Ultra Spin CMONLETSGOGUYS 1 Skin Spin WEAREBACKPOLARO 3 Skin Spins TESTREUPLOAD 2 Skin Spins JETMANENE 2 Skin Spins CODE3KP 2 Skin Spins

How to redeem Project Polaro codes

Redeem codes in Project Polaro (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Project Polaro is a straightforward process:

Open Project Polaro on Roblox and click on the ‘Menu’ icon located on the left side of the game.

Click on the 'Codes' section; copy and paste the code from this guide into the ‘CODE’ textbox.

Click on the ‘Enter’ button on your keyboard and enjoy your rewards.

Project Polaro codes and their importance

Select any game mode in Project Polaro (Image via Roblox)

The game tasks you with training your pet to defeat gym champions and random NPCs. By using codes for Project Polaro, you can unlock spins, tokens, and other essential items that will aid in your conquest.

Codes are a valuable resource for enhancing your gameplay as they provide money and rare Shiny Pokemon. It makes it easier to level up rather than spending endless hours searching for new Pokemon in the wild.

Project Polaro codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Project Polaro invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

If you see the Invalid code notice when redeeming codes, ensure if you've entered the codes as given, without any spelling errors. To avoid this trouble, it is advised to copy and paste the code directly from this guide into the redemption box. If the codes still don’t yield any rewards, it may have expired.

Where to find new Project Polaro codes

For the latest codes, consider joining the Project Polaro Discord server as this is the only place to stay updated with the game right now.

Alternatively, bookmarking Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visiting regularly will also keep you informed about the latest active and expired codes.

FAQs on Project Polaro Codes

What is the latest Project Polaro code?

The latest code in Project Polaro is "WEREBACK", which grants you a Skin Spin.

Which code provides the best rewards in Project Polaro?

The code "2KFR" grants you 3 Upgraded Spins, making it the optimal code for claiming the best rewards in Project Polaro.

How beneficial are codes for Project Polaro?

Codes in Project Polaro can be redeemed to unlock spins, tokens, and rare Shiny Pokemon, making it easier to level up without endless wild searches.

