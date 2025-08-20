Prospecting enchants: How to get them and their effects

In Prospecting, enchants are similar to power-ups for your pan. They affect your pan's base stats, such as luck, capacity, and shake strength, as well as provide diverse modifiers. Notably, a few of them can also reduce your pan's stats in exchange for boosting others. This makes it vital for players to know each enchant's bestowed effects.

This guide details the availability and effects of each enchant in Prospecting.

All enchants in Roblox Prospecting

Some enchants are exclusively given by the Traveling Merchant (Image via Roblox)

A pan can possess a single enchant at a time. However, it is always possible to re-enchant the equipment to get better effects.

The primary way to get enchants is by using Aetherite or Aurorite in the Mysterious Altar. When either of the minerals is placed on the altar, the user gets an enchant on their equipped pan, determined by the game's RNG system.

Another way to get enchants is via the Enchant Books. Such items are sold by the Traveling Merchant, which spawns every hour at random locations. It must be noted that some enchants are exclusively applied by Enchant Books and cannot be obtained from the Mysterious Altar.

The following table features all enchants, their availability, and their stat effects:

Enchant Effect(s) Chance Additional notes Strong +20 Capacity 20% Aurorite exclusive Gigantic +50 Capacity 5% - Swift +10% Shake Speed 20% Aurorite exclusive Glowing +25% Shake Speed 5% - Forceful +2 Shake Strength 20% Aurorite exclusive Destructive +5 Shake Strength 5% - Lucky +5 Luck 10% Aurorite exclusive Blessed +25 Capacity

+10 Luck 1% - Boosting +10% Size Boost 5% - Titanic +20% Size Boost

+30 Capacity 1% - Greedy +20% Sell Boost 5% - Midas +50% Sell Boost 1% - Unstable +25% Modifier Boost 2% - Divine +20 Luck

+40 Capacity Unknown Aetherite and Enchant Book exclusive Cosmic +50 Capacity

+3 Shake STR

+25% Size Boost Unknown Aetherite and Enchant Book exclusive Prismatic +20 Capacity

+2 Shake STR

+10% Size Boost

+10 Luck

+10% Shake SPD

+10% Modifier Boost N/A Enchant Book exclusive Infernal +80 Luck

-20 Capacity

-10% Size Boost N/A Enchant Book exclusive

Enchant Books for Blessed, Destructive, Midas, and other power-ups usually obtained from the Mysterious Altar can also be purchased from the Traveling Merchant. They have an extremely high cost, so beginners requiring such items will need to earn Money at a rapid pace.

The Traveling Merchant is an important NPC in Prospecting. You can learn more about his spawn time and stock in this guide.

What is the best enchant?

The enchantment table is close to the NPC Archaeologist (Image via Roblox)

According to the general consensus, Prismatic is the best enchant in Prospecting. It boosts every stat of your pan and also gives a 10% Modifier Boost.

Squarely an end-game item, you'll need $20,000,000,000 or 5000 Meteor Shards to purchase the Prismatic Enchant Book from the Traveling Merchant. What makes it more difficult to obtain is its low chance of appearing in the merchant's stock.

Before getting the Prismatic enchant, consider using Titanic, Midas, or Unstable on your pan. They offer great modifiers and help you earn more Money by selling minerals.

Also check: All Prospecting pans and how to get them

FAQs on Prospecting

Where is the Mysterious Altar?

The Mysterious Altar, also known as the enchantment table, is located north-east of the Rubble Creek spawn point.

Which pans receive enchants from the Mysterious Altar?

Only the pan equipped by your character gets an enchant when the Mysterious Altar is activated.

Is the Traveling Merchant always on the map?

No, the Traveling Merchant only arrives every hour at the XX:15 mark and disappears after 30 minutes.

What enchants can only be acquired from Enchant Books?

Prismatic and Infernal are exclusively obtainable through Enchant Books.

