Prospecting Traveling Merchant guide

With the latest update, the Traveling Merchant has arrived in Prospecting. This useful character acts as a one-stop destination for obtaining powerful items, including Enchant Books, Meteor Fragments, Perfect Reforge Tokens, Rapid Rivers Token, and a Solar Token. All players can buy from his limited stock with either Money or Meteor Shards.
This guide tells you how to find the Traveling Merchant and access his wares in Roblox Prospecting.
When and where does the Traveling Merchant Spawn in Prospecting?
The Traveling Merchant appears every hour at the 45th minute on a server. This time is adjusted to your local time, meaning he'll spawn at 9:45 AM, 10:45 AM, 11:45 AM, and so on, according to your timezone.
The merchant can appear at any part of the map. Fortunately, whenever he does, a server-wide message is displayed on the screen that informs players about his whereabouts. For instance, if he spawns in Fortune River Delta, the message will mention, "The Traveling Merchant has appeared in Fortune River Delta."
Despite the notification, locating the Traveling Merchant can be tricky. Here are all his potential spawn points across all current locations in Prospecting:
The Traveling Merchant stays on the server for 30 minutes. However, if all his wares are sold, he will disappear before that time. He operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to find him quickly before others do.
Traveling Merchant stock in Prospecting
There is no limit to the number of items you can purchase from the Traveling Merchant. However, whenever he spawns, he has only four items in stock, which cost either Meteor Shards or Money.
Here is a list of all items sold by the Traveling Merchant. Their prices in both Money and Shards vary from server to server.
- Blessed Enchant Book
- Boosting Enchant Book
- Cosmic Enchant Book
- Destructive Enchant Book
- Divine Enchant Book
- Forceful Enchant Book
- Gigantic Enchant Book
- Glowing Enchant Book
- Greedy Enchant Book
- Infernal Enchant Book
- Lucky Enchant Book
- Midas Enchant Book
- Prismatic Enchant Book
- Strong Enchant Book
- Swift Enchant Book
- Titanic Enchant Book
- Unstable Enchant Book
- Perfect Reforge Token
- Traveler's Backpack
- Solar Token
- Meteor Fragment
- Rapid Rivers Token
Note that the Traveling Merchant does not buy items from players. It is only possible to browse his stock, select an item, and purchase it.
Similar to the Traveling Merchant, the Infernal Heart is accessible at a particular time in Roblox Prospecting. You can learn more about this digsite, which contains the valuable Dinosaur Skull, in this guide.
FAQs on Prospecting
What is the use of a Solar Token?
A Solar Token can be used to trigger the solar event in a server.
What is the use of a Perfect Reforge Token?
These items let you get a perfect reforge on any item from your Prospecting Kit.
What does the Traveler's Backpack do?
The Traveler's Backpack increases your max inventory size by 25. It caps at 500, meaning you'll need 20 Backpacks to reach the limit.
Does the Traveling Merchant spawn at a particular location multiple times?
Yes, the Traveling Merchant can repeatedly spawn at a particular location.
