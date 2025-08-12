Prospecting Traveling Merchant guide

With the latest update, the Traveling Merchant has arrived in Prospecting. This useful character acts as a one-stop destination for obtaining powerful items, including Enchant Books, Meteor Fragments, Perfect Reforge Tokens, Rapid Rivers Token, and a Solar Token. All players can buy from his limited stock with either Money or Meteor Shards.

Ad

This guide tells you how to find the Traveling Merchant and access his wares in Roblox Prospecting.

When and where does the Traveling Merchant Spawn in Prospecting?

The Traveling Merchant can spawn near the Fortune River Delta (Image via Roblox)

The Traveling Merchant appears every hour at the 45th minute on a server. This time is adjusted to your local time, meaning he'll spawn at 9:45 AM, 10:45 AM, 11:45 AM, and so on, according to your timezone.

Ad

Trending

The merchant can appear at any part of the map. Fortunately, whenever he does, a server-wide message is displayed on the screen that informs players about his whereabouts. For instance, if he spawns in Fortune River Delta, the message will mention, "The Traveling Merchant has appeared in Fortune River Delta."

Despite the notification, locating the Traveling Merchant can be tricky. Here are all his potential spawn points across all current locations in Prospecting:

Ad

Location Traveling Merchant's spawn points Caldera Island Near the Caldera Island waypoint Across the Potion Shop in Caldera Island Crystal Caverns Near the Azuralite Oasis Fortune River Near the Enchanting area, behind a large rock Directly behind the Potions Shop Fortune River Delta Behind the Shady Merchant Sunset Beach Close to the stairs to the Lighthouse Windswept Beach Opposite the Lighthouse in Windswept Beach

Ad

The Traveling Merchant stays on the server for 30 minutes. However, if all his wares are sold, he will disappear before that time. He operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to find him quickly before others do.

Traveling Merchant stock in Prospecting

Midas Enchant Book (Image via Roblox)

There is no limit to the number of items you can purchase from the Traveling Merchant. However, whenever he spawns, he has only four items in stock, which cost either Meteor Shards or Money.

Ad

Here is a list of all items sold by the Traveling Merchant. Their prices in both Money and Shards vary from server to server.

Blessed Enchant Book

Boosting Enchant Book

Cosmic Enchant Book

Destructive Enchant Book

Divine Enchant Book

Forceful Enchant Book

Gigantic Enchant Book

Glowing Enchant Book

Greedy Enchant Book

Infernal Enchant Book

Lucky Enchant Book

Midas Enchant Book

Prismatic Enchant Book

Strong Enchant Book

Swift Enchant Book

Titanic Enchant Book

Unstable Enchant Book

Perfect Reforge Token

Traveler's Backpack

Solar Token

Meteor Fragment

Rapid Rivers Token

Note that the Traveling Merchant does not buy items from players. It is only possible to browse his stock, select an item, and purchase it.

Ad

Similar to the Traveling Merchant, the Infernal Heart is accessible at a particular time in Roblox Prospecting. You can learn more about this digsite, which contains the valuable Dinosaur Skull, in this guide.

FAQs on Prospecting

What is the use of a Solar Token?

A Solar Token can be used to trigger the solar event in a server.

What is the use of a Perfect Reforge Token?

These items let you get a perfect reforge on any item from your Prospecting Kit.

Ad

What does the Traveler's Backpack do?

The Traveler's Backpack increases your max inventory size by 25. It caps at 500, meaning you'll need 20 Backpacks to reach the limit.

Does the Traveling Merchant spawn at a particular location multiple times?

Yes, the Traveling Merchant can repeatedly spawn at a particular location.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025