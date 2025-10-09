Push and Slide!: A beginner's guide

Push and Slide! is a fun adventure simulation developed by Get Top Game. It involves players roleplaying as Sisyphus, a king from Greek mythology who was punished by Zeus for an eternity of rolling a boulder up a hill. Players have to do the same thing in this title: roll up boulders and level up in the game.

Here is a comprehensive beginner's guide to Push and Slide!, covering basic gameplay mechanics and features to help you get the most out of your playthrough.

Getting started in Push and Slide!: An overview

Players can change the material of the boulder from the Rock shop (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you will land on the main map itself. The goal is simple: push boulders to the top to win trophies and rewards. But the way to the top is always a hard task, since your stamina will run out if you have not equipped the correct partner and pets.

To get started, head over to the shop on the left and buy your first partner. Partners, as the term suggests, are companions who literally help you push the rock up the slope. They not only increase your stamina, but also provide a significant coin boost.

You start at the base of the ascent, from where you have to roll a boulder to the top. You are provided with a base stamina, which depends on the partner. The more expensive the partner you purchase, the more stamina you will get. Strong partners, combined with pets, will help you progress in Push and Slide!

Gameplay elements of Push and Slide!

Players can unlock new worlds after climbing to the top of the current world (Image via Roblox)

Here's a look at the key gameplay elements of Push and Slide!:

Partner: Partners are companions who help you push the boulder to the top. It is a must-have item from the shop, since your stamina depends on it. There are a total of 88 partners that can be unlocked with coins and Robux.

Partners are companions who help you push the boulder to the top. It is a must-have item from the shop, since your stamina depends on it. There are a total of 88 partners that can be unlocked with coins and Robux. Worlds: There are four worlds in this game: Temple, Zeus Temple, Poseidon Palace, and Haphaestus Workshop. You can proceed to the next world, keeping two criteria in mind: make it to the top of the current world and acquire enough trophies to unlock the next world.

There are four worlds in this game: Temple, Zeus Temple, Poseidon Palace, and Haphaestus Workshop. You can proceed to the next world, keeping two criteria in mind: make it to the top of the current world and acquire enough trophies to unlock the next world. Rock: The Rock shop provides skins for your boulder. Currently, there are 16 skins available in this game besides the default one. The first three, namely Sun, Boneca Ambalabu, Black Hole, and Brainrot, must be purchased using Robux. These skins are not only good accessories, but also provide a coin boost.

The Rock shop provides skins for your boulder. Currently, there are 16 skins available in this game besides the default one. The first three, namely Sun, Boneca Ambalabu, Black Hole, and Brainrot, must be purchased using Robux. These skins are not only good accessories, but also provide a coin boost. Pets: Pets can be hatched from eggs. They are located to the right of the spawn point on a raised platform. Pets provide a significant coins boost, helping you rank up partners. It must be noted that each world has its own set of pets and a gacha system.

FAQs on Push and Slide!

Which is the last world in this game?

Haphaestus Workshop is the final world in this game.

How to unlock the Red Astronaut partner in this title?

Log in for a total of seven days to redeem the Red Astronaut for free.

How much coin boost does the Brainrot Rock give?

The Brainrot rock gives a coin boost of 300%.

