Raft Tycoon codes (March 2025)

The latest Raft Tycoon codes offer Cash to help you transform your raft into a paradise resort. Created by Flappy Bit Games, this simulation experience begins with players purchasing a raft and setting up fruit droppers to generate income. Cash earned over time is used for expansions, which include building a luxury living place to hang out with friends.

Constant purchases and upgrades in Raft Tycoon can chip away at your income. Although currency is earned passively, gift codes offer a way to get thousands of it instantly.

Active Raft Tycoon codes

Build your base and venture to different islands (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the valid Roblox promo codes for Raft Tycoon:

List of active codes in Raft Tycoon Code Rewards Rafting 50,000 Cash CodeCash 10,000 Cash Flappy 25,000 Cash Seaside 5000 Cash Chillguy 5000 Cash Christmas24 5000 Cash Release 2500 Cash

Expired Raft Tycoon codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for the experience, although some could expire in the future.

How to redeem Roblox Raft Tycoon codes

The code box can be found in the Settings menu (Image via Roblox)

Active codes for the Roblox game can be redeemed by following these steps:

Open Raft Tycoon on Roblox.

Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen, below the currency counter.

Notice the last option in the "General" section of the Settings. It is titled "CODE."

Type or paste an active code in the text box.

Hit the Enter button to receive rewards.

The word "Success" appears in the text box when a code is redeemed.

Roblox Raft Tycoon codes and their importance

Jetski can be acquired for free in the game (Image via Roblox)

Like other 'tycoon' experiences on Roblox, Cash is crucial for progression in Raft Tycoon. The chief in-game currency can be used to buy rafts and expand them, build structures, and install new droppers to generate income.

Furthermore, players can use it to buy Boats from the Boat Dock. A Jetski is given for free to newbies after which they can access boat races.

Raft Tycoon code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If you are unable to submit a code activation request in the game, double-check your manual inputs. Ensure there are no spaces after and before a code. Additionally, be mindful of spelling to prevent typographical errors. We recommend copying codes from the provided list and pasting them into the game's redemption box.

Where to find new Raft Tycoon codes

Raft Tycoon codes are revealed in the Flappy Bit Discord server. Join the game's Discord community with the provided link and check the "announcements" channel to stay informed about any new ones. You can also bookmark this page to keep track of the latest freebies.

FAQs on Raft Tycoon codes

Why are codes beneficial for Raft Tycoon players?

By redeeming the latest codes, players can get Cash and invest it in droppers, rafts, and other in-game purchases.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Raft Tycoon?

A gift code can be redeemed once in Raft Tycoon.

When are new codes released for Roblox Raft Tycoon?

New codes are regularly posted by the developer. To stay updated, join the game's Discord server and turn on notifications for the "announcements" channel.

