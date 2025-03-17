Saiyan Surge codes (March 2025)

By redeeming the latest Saiyan Surge codes, you can unlock some effective skills to help you dominate your opponents. Drawing inspiration from Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, Saiyan Surge is a fighting game with anime-inspired maps and characters. You can play solo or team up with others to take down a common enemy. Moreover, you can master different transformations to get extra buffs.

Beginners may struggle to find their footing in the game while being targeted by more experienced players. Fortunately, they can bring the fight to them after using the active codes listed in this article to get free skills and Zeni.

Active Saiyan Surge codes

Get Zeni and Skills by redeeming active codes (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the active Roblox promo codes for Saiyan Surge. Players are advised to redeem them quickly as they may expire at any moment.

List of active codes in Saiyan Surge Code Rewards BLUFF! Bluff Kamehameha Skill 400KWOW! 10,000 Zeni

Expired Saiyan Surge codes

When the developer drops new codes, they tend to deactivate a few older ones. Here are the expired codes:

List of inactive codes in Saiyan Surge Code Rewards OMG100K! Zeni HAPPYNEWYEAR! Free Skill THANKSFOR30K! Zeni

How to redeem Roblox Saiyan Surge codes

Enter an active code in the text field (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Saiyan Surge:

Launch Saiyan Surge on Roblox and wait for the game to load.

Complete the tutorial or skip it by pressing the "No" option.

Click the Menu button at the top of the screen.

button at the top of the screen. After the Shop menu opens, click the left arrow to open the code box.

to open the code box. Enter an active code in the "Code" text box.

Hit the green Redeem button to receive free rewards.

Following successful redemption, the message "Redeemed Code" will be visible in the code box.

Roblox Saiyan Surge codes and their importance

Skill Shop in Saiyan Surge (Image via Roblox)

Saiyan Surge is centered on collecting gears and abilities to improve your chances of winning battles. Codes are beneficial as they provide rewards for such customizations. Zeni, the primary currency in the game, can be used to buy things from the Skill Shop and the Accessory Shop. The developer also often reveals promo codes that provide free skills.

Saiyan Surge code troubleshooting [how to fix]

An invalid code error in Saiyan Surge (Image via Roblox)

The game shows an error message in the redemption box if you try to redeem expired or incorrect codes. To prevent this, use only active codes and double-check them for typographical or capitalization errors during manual inputs. The slightest change in letter casing can deem them invalid. We recommend copying and pasting codes into the text box when redeeming codes in Saiyan Surge.

Where to find new Saiyan Surge codes

You can find the latest codes on the Update Log that appears after launching the Saiyan Surge experience on Roblox. However, for a complete list of working codes, join the Saiyan Surge Discord server and check the "codes" channel.

FAQs on Saiyan Surge codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Saiyan Surge?

"BLUFF!" is the latest code for the Dragon Ball-inspired game. It unlocks the Bluff Kamehameha Skill when redeemed.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Saiyan Surge?

Each code can be redeemed only once in the game.

When do active codes for Saiyan Surge expire?

Freebies for Saiyan Surge are available for an unspecified period. Their validity is determined by developer Device Test Games. It generally doesn't disclose the expiration dates.

