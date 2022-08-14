Raging Seas codes in Roblox: Free Beli, resets, and more (August 2022)

Raging Seas, a brand-new Roblox game based on One Piece, offers players devil fruits to enjoy. There are islands to explore, and thanks to frequent updates, the whole experience seems to be improving.

Players in Roblox Raging Seas can spend Beli to acquire devil fruits, stat enhancements, and other things in order to quickly become the best pirate. If they get good at the game, they might even become the King of Pirates.

Players can utilize free codes in Roblox Raging Waters to increase power

Active codes for Roblox Raging Waters

Here are the active codes for Roblox Raging Waters as well as the rewards they offer:

BUDDHA - Redeem this code in the game to get a 2x XP Boost

DARKDARK - Redeem this code in the game to get a stat reset (New)

DIABLE - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP

FIVEKLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a stat reset

FREEMONEY - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 million Beli

GHOSTFRUIT - Redeem this code in the game to get a stat point reset

Goro - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of Double XP

HereYouGO - Redeem this code in the game to get 250K Beli

HUNDREDKVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 75K Cash

LIGHTLIGHT - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP (New)

LOLWRONGBONUS - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

ONEANDAHALFK - Redeem this code in the game to get a stat point reset

ONEMILVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get a stat reset

PawAndWado - Redeem this code in the game to get a rtat point reset

RAIDED - Redeem this code in the game to get a stat point reset

SHISUI - Redeem this code in the game to get 50K Beli

TENKFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP

TENKLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get one hour of 2x XP

THANKSFOR500K - Redeem this code in the game to get a stat point reset

THANKSSIXKLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost (New)

THREEHUNDREDLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP

THREEKLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a stat point reset

THREESWORDS - Redeem this code in the game to get 105K Cash

TKxtraONTOP - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP

TWOHUNNIDKVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 minutes of Double XP

UPDATEONE - Redeem this code in the game to get 65K Cash

Detailed steps to redeem the active codes can be found in a later section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Raging Waters

These expired codes do not work in the game anymore:

FreeDOUBLE- Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

FreeSPRESET- Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

RELEASED- Redeem this code in the game to get 15 minutes of 2x XP

SorryForBugs- Redeem this code in the game to get stat reset

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Raging Waters

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your username and password.

On the platform's homepage, look for the game. Launch it after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Tap on the More button on the screen once the game has loaded and the main page is on the screen.

A new window will open once More is clicked or tapped. There will be several choices here; you must select the Codes option.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Copy and paste an active code into the "input code" box.

Finally, you have to select Redeem from the menu. You'll get the code-associated benefits right away.

There is a potential that if you type the active code incorrectly, the game will display an error. However, the choice is still available.

More codes in Roblox Raging Seas

When the game reaches a new milestone, the developers offer free coupons. The number of visits and likes the title receives is used to determine the milestones. The game currently has 1.2 million visitors and over 6,521 likes.

Players can also follow the creators on their official Twitter account and Discord server, where they will be the first to learn about any new codes and receive the most recent information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh