Recode Something Evil Will Happen: A beginner's guide

If you enjoy chaotic survival games, Recode Something Evil Will Happen is one you’ll want to try out in Roblox. Created by Larvae Studios, this title keeps you in an extreme condition where disasters rain down, and it’s your job to outlive both nature and your opponents. Survive long enough, and you’ll earn Dosh (in-game currency) to purchase new weapons, gadgets, and survival gear.

On that note, this guide will help you navigate your first rounds with confidence while playing Recode Something Evil Will Happen.

Overview: Recode Something Evil Will Happen gameplay and objective

Home screen (Image via Roblox)

Upon launching the game, you will be greeted with the three main objectives, asking you to survive rounds, earn Dosh, and buy gear. At first glance, it may seem simple, but a proper approach is necessary to avoid trouble from the start.

Begin the game by hitting the "Spawn In" button on the home screen. You will arrive at a secluded area where you have 80 seconds to purchase gear and get familiar with the gaming controls.

As soon as the timer hits zero, you’ll be dropped onto a map filled with strange structures, hidden tunnels, and towering escapes. The instant the round begins, a random disaster strikes, ranging from rising floods to flaming debris and deadly lasers.

Here, your main goal is to stay alive until the round ends. You can do so by moving to higher ground during a tsunami, dodging meteors during a storm, or destroying others using PvP tools like water balloons and Molotovs. Along the way, you’ll earn Dosh, which you can spend on better survival tools, fun cosmetics, and more dangerous weapons in future rounds.

The game also features Special Rounds and Combo Rounds, where multiple disasters hit at once, offering extra rewards for those who manage to survive the madness.

Best tips and tricks for Recode Something Evil Will Happen

Purchase items from the shop (Image via Roblox)

Here are some tips to succeed in the game:

Master your gear: Items like speed coils, floaties, umbrellas, and healing potions can save your life. Learn which combinations work best for different disasters. A speed coil paired with a floatie makes water-based disasters much easier to escape.

Items like speed coils, floaties, umbrellas, and healing potions can save your life. Learn which combinations work best for different disasters. A speed coil paired with a floatie makes water-based disasters much easier to escape. Observe your surroundings: In Recode Something Evil Will Happen, threats can come from every direction. Thus, you must stay alert to avoid unnecessary defeats.

In Recode Something Evil Will Happen, threats can come from every direction. Thus, you must stay alert to avoid unnecessary defeats. Don't stay at one place: Standing still in this game is asking for trouble. Hazards drop from the sky, water rises, and enemies lurk nearby. Keep moving to stay alive.

Standing still in this game is asking for trouble. Hazards drop from the sky, water rises, and enemies lurk nearby. Keep moving to stay alive. Learn the maps: Some areas are safer than others. High ledges are lifesavers during floods but death traps during lightning storms. Pay attention and adjust your strategy every round.

Some areas are safer than others. High ledges are lifesavers during floods but death traps during lightning storms. Pay attention and adjust your strategy every round. Sabotage smartly: PvP items let you shove others into hazards or off ledges. Use this to your advantage, but avoid making yourself an obvious target.

PvP items let you shove others into hazards or off ledges. Use this to your advantage, but avoid making yourself an obvious target. Avoid too much limelight: As a beginner, you might think of messing with opponents, but the best approach is to avoid them during the initial stages. Once you get comfortable with the control settings, you can chase them down or even knock them out of rounds.

FAQs about Recode Something Evil Will Happen

How do you earn Dosh?

To earn Dosh, you must survive rounds, destroy opponents, and complete Special or Combo Rounds. The better your performance, the more Dosh you’ll earn in Recode Something Evil Will Happen.

Are all disasters random?

Yes, each round features a random disaster or a combination of them. You’ll get a brief warning before it hits, so use those seconds wisely.

How long do rounds typically last?

Most rounds run between 30 and 60 seconds. Special and Combo Rounds might stretch a bit longer, but are also riskier.

