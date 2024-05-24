Residence Massacre: A Beginner’s Guide

Residence Massacre is a Roblox experience where you must protect yourself from a bloodthirsty creature by using everything at your disposal. Featuring classic survival horror elements like barricading, resource gathering, surveillance, and more, this game is a fresh way to experience the old classics.

As you continue spending nights in your house, the creature’s attempts at breaking in become fiercer and fiercer. It is as the official description says: death is a part of the experience.

If you’re wondering how Residence Massacre works, this guide will explain the basics of the game.

Getting started in Residence Massacre

An overview of Residence Massacre

A Residence Massacre match starts when you enter your home and turn on the radio. After a message from the government, you must remain vigilant of the monster that will arrive at night. You only have a few in-game hours left to prepare, and you must make them count.

During the preparation phase, you must scour the structure for resources, set up cameras, put up boards, and refuel the generator. The precious few minutes you get in this phase are crucial to your success, as the monster can easily enter the house and kill you otherwise.

Your avatar has a breath meter, which is consumed during physically intensive activities. It will also deplete if you fail to refuel the generator in time, which can lead to a swift death if you aren’t careful.

Patrol the house and do everything you can to keep the monster out of your house and successfully survive the night.

Controls

Movement: W, S, A, D

Jump: Spacebar

Use Tool: 1, 2, 3, or 4

Interact: Left Mouse Button

Defending yourself against the monster

Surveillance Setup: Set up cameras around the house to see where the monster is. The cameras can be accessed using the computer screen in the second-floor bedroom, right next to the pile of boards.

Set up cameras around the house to see where the monster is. The cameras can be accessed using the computer screen in the second-floor bedroom, right next to the pile of boards. Hunt for Resources: Resource-hunting is a large part of the game, where you must search every nook and cranny in the structure for anything usable. The more tools you can gather, the better your chances of dealing with anything unexpected.

Resource-hunting is a large part of the game, where you must search every nook and cranny in the structure for anything usable. The more tools you can gather, the better your chances of dealing with anything unexpected. Manage the Generator: The generator is responsible for circulating clean, fresh air into the house. It requires refueling every once in a while, necessitating venturing into the backyard to collect the fuel. This can be quite dangerous, so be sure to keep an eye on the surveillance feed to check on the monster before leaving the house.

The generator is responsible for circulating clean, fresh air into the house. It requires refueling every once in a while, necessitating venturing into the backyard to collect the fuel. This can be quite dangerous, so be sure to keep an eye on the surveillance feed to check on the monster before leaving the house. Manage the Lights: The lights can help keep you safe from the monster, but they consume plenty of energy. Switch off lights from a room while leaving it to avoid wasting energy.

The lights can help keep you safe from the monster, but they consume plenty of energy. Switch off lights from a room while leaving it to avoid wasting energy. Barricade the Windows: Windows can be barricaded using the boards in the second-floor bedroom. When you interact with it, a hammer will be added to your inventory, indicating that you are currently carrying three boards. Interact with a window to put up the boards and return to the pile of boards to collect more.

In-game shop

Premium Item Shop: Each item available for purchase at the in-game item shop requires Robux. The item selection includes cosmetic modifiers and a couple of gameplay modifiers.

Each item available for purchase at the in-game item shop requires Robux. The item selection includes cosmetic modifiers and a couple of gameplay modifiers. Available Cosmetic Changes: You can purchase an item that randomly changes the color of your avatar’s torso or allows you to equip two hats at the same time. These changes don’t affect the gameplay at all.

You can purchase an item that randomly changes the color of your avatar’s torso or allows you to equip two hats at the same time. These changes don’t affect the gameplay at all. Gameplay-Modifying Items: There are three gameplay-changing items: a better flashlight with greater light spread, an additional 50% lung capacity, and an increased rate of Tix collection.

FAQs

What is Residence Massacre about?

Residence Massacre is a survival-horror experience where you must survive the night at your house while defending yourself from a monster lurking outside.

When does a match end in Residence Massacre?

A match ends if you successfully survive the night or die by the monster’s claws.

Does Residence Massacre feature multiplayer?

Yes, the experience can include up to five players at once, making it a cooperative game of survival.

