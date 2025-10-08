Restaurant Tycoon 3 Farm Shop guide

The world in Restaurant Tycoon 3 consists of several shops that sell food items for upgrading a recipe. While most shops, such as the Bakery, Butcher, and Ice Cream Parlour, can be easily found in the shopping plaza, the Farm Shop requires you to take a trip to the rural side of the map. It can be accessed by interacting with a farmer who has a limited selection of goods.

This guide explains how you can find and use the Farm Shop to buy berries, cheese, milk, and other items in Restaurant Tycoon 3.

Where is the Farm Shop in Restaurant Tycoon 3?

The Farmer NPC (Image via Roblox)

To open the Farm Shop, interact with the Farmer NPC in Restaurant Tycoon 3. This character can be found standing in front of a red ranch, next to the Farm.

Gardening level 3 is the sole prerequisite for interacting with the Farmer and accessing his wares. To increase your Gardening, plant and harvest crops. Fruits and vegetables that take a longer time to harvest give you more points in the Gardening skill.

After reaching the required Gardening level, follow these steps to find the Farmer:

Exit your restaurant and stand on the road.

Click the Teleports button at the bottom of the screen.

Click the teleport option next to Farm.

After appearing at the entrance of the Farm, run left to find the Farmer.

Press the E key to interact with the Farmer.

Once you speak to the character, the Farm Shop menu will pop up on the screen. You can buy any number of items from the shop by spending Cash.

It must be noted that the Farmer has a limited stock every day. Items that cannot be purchased are marked as "Unavailable Today" in grey.

All items and their prices in the Farm Shop

Contents of the Farm Shop (Image via Roblox)

Below is the list of items that can be purchased from the Farm Shop:

Tomato - $30

- $30 Berries - $80

- $80 Milk - $50

- $50 Apple - $120

- $120 Carrot - $60

- $60 Potato - $50

- $50 Onion - $20

- $20 Lettuce - $90

- $90 Cheese - $40

The Farm Shop is crucial for your gameplay. All the items it features are used to upgrade a recipe/dish and thereby increase its price. Milk, in particular, is extremely important because it lets you upgrade all kinds of milkshakes.

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

Where is the Farmer NPC?

The Farmer will be to your left after you teleport to the Farm.

How do I increase my Gardening level?

You can increase your Gardening skill by planting and harvesting crops like apples and onions in your farm plots.

What is the cost of milk in the Farm Shop?

A single bottle of milk costs 50 Cash.

