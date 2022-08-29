Retro TDS codes in Roblox: Free coins and rewards (August 2022)

The Retro TDS experience was specifically designed by TYGYTGG for the Roblox platform. In this cooperative tower defense game, players can unite to repel countless boss waves and zombies in order to earn gold, level up, and buy new towers.

They can simply obtain extra in-game money and other exciting items using Retro TDS free codes. As long as players are prepared before the beginning of the next wave, these traps and weaponry will simplify their quest to defend the tower.

Set traps and kill zombies easily using free codes in Roblox Retro TDS

Active codes in Roblox Retro TDS

List below are the active codes in the game:

GORILLAPRO - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

JOHNROBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

SIUUUUUUUUU - Redeem this code in the game to get Cash

THANKYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get XP and Coins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Retro TDS

These codes have become defunct in the game:

100k—Redeem– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins

2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins

30k - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Coins

BACKONLINE - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

BOOM! - Redeem this code in the game to get free 250 Cash

Bugged - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Cash

burrito - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins

DAY3HYPE - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Coins

Distances - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

DOUBLETROUBLE - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Cash

FIREDUP - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins

HappyBDAYBelow - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins

NORMAL - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Coins

part4… - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

REL - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 3.5k Cash

SKILLISSUE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins

Valentines - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Coins

verycoolcode - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

WEOUTHEREEEE!!! - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

whenpart2 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Retro TDS

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

To enter the platform, use your username and password.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin the Roblox Anime adventures.

Allow the game to load.

On the left side of the game screen, select the Shop icon.

Copy and paste the active code exactly as it appears in the list above in the box labeled "Enter code."

To get the promised rewards, hit the Redeem button.

If there is an error after redemption, please restart the game.

More codes in Roblox Retro TDS

Join the game's official Discord server to receive news, tips, updates, and chat with other players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul