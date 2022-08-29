Retro TDS codes in Roblox: Free coins and rewards (August 2022)

The Retro TDS experience was specifically designed by TYGYTGG for the Roblox platform. In this cooperative tower defense game, players can unite to repel countless boss waves and zombies in order to earn gold, level up, and buy new towers.
They can simply obtain extra in-game money and other exciting items using Retro TDS free codes. As long as players are prepared before the beginning of the next wave, these traps and weaponry will simplify their quest to defend the tower.
Set traps and kill zombies easily using free codes in Roblox Retro TDS
Active codes in Roblox Retro TDS
List below are the active codes in the game:
- GORILLAPRO - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- JOHNROBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- SIUUUUUUUUU - Redeem this code in the game to get Cash
- THANKYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get XP and Coins
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Retro TDS
These codes have become defunct in the game:
- 100k—Redeem– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins
- 2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins
- 30k - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Coins
- BACKONLINE - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- BOOM! - Redeem this code in the game to get free 250 Cash
- Bugged - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Cash
- burrito - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- DAY3HYPE - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Coins
- Distances - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- DOUBLETROUBLE - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Cash
- FIREDUP - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins
- HappyBDAYBelow - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- NORMAL - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Coins
- part4… - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- REL - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 3.5k Cash
- SKILLISSUE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins
- Valentines - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Coins
- verycoolcode - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- WEOUTHEREEEE!!! - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- whenpart2 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Retro TDS
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- To enter the platform, use your username and password.
- To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin the Roblox Anime adventures.
- Allow the game to load.
- On the left side of the game screen, select the Shop icon.
- Copy and paste the active code exactly as it appears in the list above in the box labeled "Enter code."
- To get the promised rewards, hit the Redeem button.
If there is an error after redemption, please restart the game.
More codes in Roblox Retro TDS
Join the game's official Discord server to receive news, tips, updates, and chat with other players.