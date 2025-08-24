Rivals Battleground guide (Update 14)

Rivals recently received Update 14, which introduced various new changes, including a completely revamped Battleground map that is very different from the old version.. The update also introduced a new emote feature, several quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, weapon adjustments, and additional enhancements.

This article will cover all the changes introduced in the update, including a unique feature added to the map that makes matches more engaging and opens up fresh tactical gameplay opportunities.

How to play Battleground in Rivals (Update 14)

The revamped Battleground map isn’t available in standard matches such as 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 4v4, or 5v5. Instead, it can be played in the Swift Standoff mode, where it’s accessible in all squad options. Swift Standoff itself is a unique mode built around short, high-stakes matches. Every player has only one health point, making a single bullet enough to eliminate an opponent. Each player carries a revolver with just one bullet in the chamber, and after each shot, you need to reload, so precision is key.

The revamped Battleground map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

If you want to explore the redesigned Battleground map and its new visuals and features, this mode is the perfect way to do so.

However, if you want the old version, you can still play it, but only on private servers.

In the old Battleground map, the layout and design were very basic, consisting mainly of blocks, ramps, and elevated sections. There was little detail, much like most Rivals maps.

The revamped version, however, has received a massive visual upgrade. The general layout remains somewhat familiar, but the addition of detailed textures makes the map more immersive. Instead of plain blocks and ramps, it now features polished elements such as metal frames, glass designs, and modernised wall boundaries.

This revamp makes the Battleground map feel almost new and far more interesting.

Note: To find out which weapons stand out as the best, make sure to check out our Rivals weapon tier list.

The new door feature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

One standout feature of the new map lies in its central elevated section. Here, players will find a button labeled “DO NOT PRESS.” Shooting or meleeing it closes the door beneath the area, blocking off that section. However, the button exists on both sides and has no cooldown, meaning it can be reopened quickly. This is a small, innovative addition that can create new tactical opportunities.

Note: Check out our Rivals Game Modes guide to get a better understanding of all the modes available in the game.

FAQs

What is the best map for snipers in Rivals?

Large maps, such as Splash or Construction, are best suited for snipers. It’s best to avoid using snipers on smaller maps, especially Arena.

What is the Onyx map in Rivals?

Onyx is a lava-themed location featuring black blocks and multiple elevated sections. Movement accuracy is crucial here, as falling into the lava will deal damage but bounce you back up.

How old is Rivals Roblox?

Rivals was officially released on June 28, 2024. As of today (August 25, 2025), the game is 1 year, 1 month, and 28 days old.

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

