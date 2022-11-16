Roblox Airport Tycoon codes: Free cash and gems 

Roblox players are tasked with building the biggest and best airport in the virtual world of Airport Tycoon. Individuals with the ability to micromanage will easily excel and progress in-game.

Gamers should be wealthy enough in Airport Tycoon to hire workers to work on projects, get the best upgrades, and use the finest planes to earn a profit. Additionally, they can also find new islands and explore the vast map.

Beginners will struggle at the start as they usually lack financial resources. They can start their airports from scratch with the help of the codes provided in this article.

Join Airport Tycoon's official Roblox group to earn 20,000 in-game cash

Valid codes

PRIZE - Redeem this code for 200k Cash (Latest code)

- Redeem this code for 200k Cash USA - Redeem this code for 300k Cash

Redeem this code for 300k Cash FREEGEMS - Redeem this code for 6k Gems

Redeem this code for 6k Gems NEWCODE - Redeem this code for 300k Cash

Redeem this code for 300k Cash 30K - Redeem this code for 3k Gems

Redeem this code for 3k Gems FREECASH - Redeem this code for 200K Cash

Redeem this code for 200K Cash FREEMOOLAH - Redeem this code for 40K Cash

Redeem this code for 40K Cash BONUS - Redeem this code for 200K Cash

Redeem this code for 200K Cash MILLION - Redeem this code for 1 Million Cash

Redeem this code for 1 Million Cash ATDISCORD - Redeem this code for 50K Cash

Redeem this code for 50K Cash CASHPASS - Redeem this code for 220K Cash

Redeem this code for 220K Cash WHALETUBE - Redeem this code for 100K Cash

Redeem this code for 100K Cash OSCAR - Redeem this code for 123,456 Cash

Redeem this code for 123,456 Cash BLOXYCOLA - Redeem this code for 30K Cash

Redeem this code for 30K Cash CLIFFHANGER - Redeem this code for 30K Cash

Redeem this code for 30K Cash INSTA - Redeem this code for 50K Cash

Redeem this code for 50K Cash MEGAWHALE - Redeem this code for 40K Cash

Redeem this code for 40K Cash ROCKET - Redeem this code for 50K Cash

Redeem this code for 50K Cash FIREBALL - Redeem this code for 30K Cash

Redeem this code for 30K Cash CHIP - Redeem this code for 10K Cash

The old active codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon will expire soon. Hence, players are advised to redeem them with haste before it's too late.

They can use free cash obtained from the codes to purchase the best equipment needed for their customized airports. Players can easily run a successful airport using the newly earned money.

Invalid code

Unfortunately, a large number of cash codes have gone inactive in Roblox Airport Tycoon. Players can expect new ones in the forthcoming patch update. Additional codes will also be published during collaborations and special in-game events.

300MIL - Was redeemed for 300K Cash

Was redeemed for 300K Cash NEWYEAR - Was redeemed for 200K Cash

Was redeemed for 200K Cash XMAS - Was redeemed for 300K Cash

Was redeemed for 300K Cash blimp - Was redeemed for 200K Cash

Was redeemed for 200K Cash 365KCASH - Was redeemed for 365,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 365,000 Cash UPDATE9 - Was redeemed for 9000 Cash

Was redeemed for 9000 Cash HOTEL - Was redeemed for Cash

Was redeemed for Cash 355KFREE - Was redeemed for 355,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 355,000 Cash 340KCASH - Was redeemed for 340,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 340,000 Cash 330KLIKES - Was redeemed for 330,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 330,000 Cash FREEMOOLAH - Was redeemed for 40,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 40,000 Cash 300KLIKES - Was redeemed for 300,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 300,000 Cash JUNE - Was redeemed for 300,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 300,000 Cash 20K - Was redeemed for 300,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 300,000 Cash 2021 - Was redeemed for 202,100 Cash

Was redeemed for 202,100 Cash UPDATE8 - Was redeemed for 200,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 200,000 Cash MERRYXMAS - Was redeemed for 100,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 100,000 Cash ERACE - Was redeemed for free Cash

Was redeemed for free Cash HALLOW - Was redeemed for 66,666 Cash

Was redeemed for 66,666 Cash WARTHOG - Was redeemed for free Cash

Was redeemed for free Cash UPDATE5 - Was redeemed for 50,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 50,000 Cash TREAT - Was redeemed for 33,333 Cash

Was redeemed for 33,333 Cash XBOX - Was redeemed for free Cash

Was redeemed for free Cash 100MIL - Was redeemed for free Cash

Was redeemed for free Cash 50MIL - Was redeemed for 50,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 50,000 Cash BLUEWHALE - Was redeemed for 40,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 40,000 Cash BOATS - Was redeemed for 20,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 20,000 Cash MOBILE - Was redeemed for 15,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 15,000 Cash SUSHI - Was redeemed for 20,000 Cash

Was redeemed for 20,000 Cash AIRPORT - Was redeemed for 15,000 Cash

How to redeem the valid codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon?

All players have to do is follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the active Roblox Airport Tycoon codes within a few minutes:

Start the game and enter the server.

Click the blue Twitter logo icon located on the left-hand side of the screen.

A new blue-themed interface box titled "Codes" will appear.

Users must copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Type Code Here."

Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to activate the code.

The redeemed cash and gems will be added directly to the player's Roblox Airport Tycoon treasuries.

