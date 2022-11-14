Roblox Freeze Simulator codes (November 2022): Free Gems, Pets, and more 

Roblox metaverse is no stranger to titles that offer distinctive gameplay and memorable experiences. Freeze Simulator is one such game where players are required to freeze a variety of NPCs with their in-game pets acting as sidekicks.

Furthermore, players will need a bunch of tools and basic pets to start their freezing journey. That is when they must consider redeeming the codes provided in this article. These codes reward players with financial resources, pets, and boosts for free. Interested readers can scroll down and activate these codes with ease.

Get influential on the server by redeeming the active Roblox Freeze Simulator codes provided below

Valid codes

Update8 — Redeem for 1.75k Coins (New)

— Redeem for 1.75k Coins 2KLikes — Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck (New)

— Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck Update7 — Redeem for 1.75k Coins

— Redeem for 1.75k Coins 300KVisits — Redeem for 1.75k Gems

— Redeem for 1.75k Gems Update6 — Redeem for 1.5k Coins

— Redeem for 1.5k Coins EggHunt — Redeem for 1.5k Gems

— Redeem for 1.5k Gems ShinyPets — Redeem for 1.25k Gems

— Redeem for 1.25k Gems Update5 — Redeem for 1.25k Coins

— Redeem for 1.25k Coins Update4 — Redeem for 1k Coins

— Redeem for 1k Coins 1.5kLikes — Redeem for 1.25k Coins

— Redeem for 1.25k Coins SONIC — Redeem for a free Sonic Pet

— Redeem for a free Sonic Pet Update3 — Redeem for 750 Coins

— Redeem for 750 Coins 100KVisits — Redeem for 750 Gems

— Redeem for 750 Gems LateUpdate3 — Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Coins

— Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Coins SorryForLateUpdate3 — Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck

— Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck sub2gravy — Redeem for a Free Reward

— Redeem for a Free Reward sub2viper — Redeem for a Free Reward

— Redeem for a Free Reward sub2creptiez — Redeem for a Free Reward

— Redeem for a Free Reward sub2kanshy — Redeem for a Free Reward

— Redeem for a Free Reward sub2russo — Redeem for a Free Reward

— Redeem for a Free Reward sub2baxtrix — Redeem for a Free Reward

— Redeem for a Free Reward SorryForTheDelay — Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins

— Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins SorryForTheDelay2 — Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck

— Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck Release — Redeem for 250 Coins

— Redeem for 250 Coins New — Redeem for 250 Gems

— Redeem for 250 Gems TwitterRelease — Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet

— Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet Fancy — Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

— Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Croatian — Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

— Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Update1 — Redeem for 250 Coins

— Redeem for 250 Coins HeavenAndLava — Redeem for 250 Gems

— Redeem for 250 Gems LateUpdate1 — Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power

— Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power 250Likes — Redeem for 250 Coins

— Redeem for 250 Coins 500Likes — Redeem for 500 Coins

— Redeem for 500 Coins 2KFavorites — Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck

— Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck Update2 — Redeem for 500 Coins

— Redeem for 500 Coins Crafting — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems 1KLikes — Redeem for 1K Winged Star Pet

Players must redeem the featured active codes with haste, as they might expire anytime.

Pets can be used to freeze a large number of NPCs at the same time. This way, players can quickly fill their in-game treasuries with gold coins.

Gamers can unlock new areas with the redeemed coins from the valid codes. They can find new pets and gems from the chests in the newly unlocked locations in Roblox Freeze Simulator.

Invalid codes

Fortunately, there is only one expired code in Roblox Freeze Simulator. Additionally, users will be provided with a fresh set of codes in the forthcoming patch update. They can also expect new codes during special in-game events and collaborations.

2000KVisits — This code was redeemed for 1k Gems

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator?

Players can easily redeem the codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator within a few minutes. All they are required to do is follow the simple steps listed below:

Launch the game and enter the server

Click on the blue Twitter bird logo icon located on the right side of the screen

A new code redemption box titled "Codes" will pop up on the screen

Players can copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says, "Enter codes here..."

Make sure to hit the green-colored "Redeem" button to activate the code

The redeemed coins and gems will be added directly to the players' coffers. Pets and boosts can be found in their in-game inventories.

Important points to remember during the redemption procedure

Users must double-check the codes for typos and typographical errors after manually entering them. For a safer approach, they can copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption process. Players are advised to bookmark our page to access the active codes quickly in Roblox Freeze Simulator.

Poll : 0 votes