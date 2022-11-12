Roblox RoCitizens codes (November 2022): Free Cash, Trophy, and more 

Roblox RoCitizens is an open-world RPG title in which players can engage in a variety of interactions. They have the liberty to do almost anything in the world of RoCitizens, and they forge their own stories on the server without too many restrictions.

Players must earn Cash (in-game currency) to progress in-game. They can easily augment their lifestyle if they have a large amount of Cash. New players will struggle at the start as they lack monetary backing. This is where codes come in handy, since newbies can easily redeem these codes and acquire free Cash and other rewards.

Become influential and affluent in no time by redeeming these active Roblox RoCitizens codes

Valid codes

These are the active codes for Roblox RoCitizens:

koob —Redeem for $85 (New)

—Redeem for $85 partypooper —Redeem for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger

—Redeem for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger partytime —Redeem for $1k Cash

—Redeem for $1k Cash goodneighbor —Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy

—Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy discordance —Redeem for a Discord Trophy & $3,500

—Redeem for a Discord Trophy & $3,500 SweetTweets —Redeem for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500

—Redeem for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500 truefriend —Redeem for a Pet Rock & $4,000

—Redeem for a Pet Rock & $4,000 rosebud —Redeem for $3,000

—Redeem for $3,000 easteregg —Redeem for $1,337

—Redeem for $1,337 code—Redeem for $10

Players are advised to redeem the active codes quickly, as they will expire soon.

With the freshly acquired Cash, players can purchase a range of products from the in-game store. They can decorate their property with luxurious furniture and other items. Gamers can also purchase some of the premium automobiles if they save up enough money.

Invalid codes

Unfortunately, a large number of codes in Roblox RoCitizens have gone inactive. The good news is that fresh codes will be released to commemorate the forthcoming patch update and in-game special event.

smokinghot —Redeem for $1.5k Cash

—Redeem for $1.5k Cash valentines22 —Redeem for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate

—Redeem for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate gifttoyou —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash happy2022 —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash creepycode —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash headlesscodeman —Redeem for 3K Candy

—Redeem for 3K Candy MILLION —Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy

—Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy letsdosomelaundry —Redeem for $5,000

—Redeem for $5,000 xmas19 —Redeem for 3x Gifts & $3,000

—Redeem for 3x Gifts & $3,000 rocitizens6th —Redeem for Snowglobe & $6,000

—Redeem for Snowglobe & $6,000 500million —Redeem for $5,000 & Trophy

—Redeem for $5,000 & Trophy 20valentine —Redeem for $4,000 & Crystal Rose

—Redeem for $4,000 & Crystal Rose supdatember —Redeem for $4,000

—Redeem for $4,000 cantthinkofcodenames —Redeem for $2,000

—Redeem for $2,000 ilovefirebrand1 —Redeem for $4,000

—Redeem for $4,000 xmasbonus —Redeem for $1,500

—Redeem for $1,500 bugsareannoying —Redeem for $2,500

—Redeem for $2,500 gimmegimmegimme —Redeem for $750

—Redeem for $750 allthemoola —Redeem for $1,000

—Redeem for $1,000 canigetahottub —Redeem for a free Hot Tub

—Redeem for a free Hot Tub cornerpocket —Redeem for a free Pool Table

—Redeem for a free Pool Table ggpd —Redeem for $10,000

—Redeem for $10,000 goodluckspellingsovereignty —Redeem for a free Sovereignty Computer

—Redeem for a free Sovereignty Computer rainyday —Redeem for $3,500

—Redeem for $3,500 youwishyouhadafish —Redeem for $1,500

—Redeem for $1,500 ihaveafish —Redeem for $1,000

—Redeem for $1,000 coldhardcash —Redeem for $3,500

—Redeem for $3,500 alittlesomething—Redeem for $4,000

How to redeem valid codes in Roblox RoCitizens

You can easily redeem all the valid codes in Roblox RoCitizens in a few minutes. All you have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the title and get into the server.

Once inside the server, click on the green colored shop icon button situated on the left side of the screen.

A black interface will pop up on the screen.

Press the blue Twitter logo button to open the code redemption box.

Copy the required code from the list and paste it in the text box that says "Enter Code."

Make sure to hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to claim the free rewards.

You can find redeemed trophies and plunger in your in-game inventory. However, the claimed Cash will be credited directly to your treasury.

Key points to remember when redeeming codes

You must double-check the codes for typos and spelling mistakes when manually entering them. For a smoother experience, you can simply copy and paste the codes during the redemption procedure. This method not only eliminates typos but is also faster.

