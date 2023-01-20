Roblox Akuma Pirates codes (January 2023): Free Beli and Resets 

Roblox Akuma Pirates is inspired by the popular One Piece anime/manga franchise. Its gameplay offers a pirate-themed experience where players also get their hands on a variety of Devil Fruit consumables that provide them with supernatural abilities. Additionally, gamers can engage in lethal PvP battles to establish dominance on the title's server.

Most novices tend to grind for hours or use Robux to enhance their inventory and arsenal. Instead, they can consider using the codes featured in this article. These offer free Beli (in-game currency) and Resets, which can help players have the ultimate seafaring experience. Furthermore, newbies can become wealthy pirate lords with the help of the active codes featured below.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates

Here are the active codes for the game:

UPDATE1 - Players can redeem this code for 250K Beli (New)

- Players can redeem this code for 250K Beli (New) 900FAV - Players can redeem this code for 250K Beli (New)

- Players can redeem this code for 250K Beli (New) 100KVISITS - Players can redeem this code for 250K Beli (New)

- Players can redeem this code for 250K Beli (New) Dominate X2 - Players can redeem this code for Beli

- Players can redeem this code for Beli PruekSoPro - Players can redeem this code for Beli

- Players can redeem this code for Beli KC11R - Players can redeem this code for Beli

- Players can redeem this code for Beli Theeratuch - Players can redeem this code for Beli

- Players can redeem this code for Beli MoppyDev - Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset

- Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset PandaDev - Players can redeem this code for Beli

- Players can redeem this code for Beli ZsaerNight - Players can redeem this code for Beli

- Players can redeem this code for Beli BananaHead - Players can redeem this code for Beli

- Players can redeem this code for Beli Zuko - Players can redeem this code for a Stat Reset

Players are urged to redeem the active codes as soon as possible because they will expire soon. Also, make sure to use Beli to purchase the finest in-game tools, power-ups, and enhancements. The currency can be used to empower the players' movesets and weaponry. The redeemed Beli will be added to the players' in-game coffers.

Inactive codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates

Unfortunately, some of the old codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates have been rendered invalid. Players can expect new ones during special in-game events, collaborations, and patch updates.

UPDATE0.5! - This code was redeemable for a free Reset Stats

This code was redeemable for a free Reset Stats Release - This code was redeemable for 100,000 free Beli

This code was redeemable for 100,000 free Beli Sub2DominateX2 - This code was redeemable for three free Gems

This code was redeemable for three free Gems Winter - This code was redeemable for one free Gem

This code was redeemable for one free Gem 10kVisits - This code was redeemable for free Beli or Gems

This code was redeemable for free Beli or Gems 250Active - This code was redeemable for free Beli or Gems

This code was redeemable for free Beli or Gems 1Visits - This code was redeemable for rewards

This code was redeemable for rewards ResetStats - This code was redeemable for rewards

This code was redeemable for rewards 100Active - This code was redeemable for rewards

This code was redeemable for rewards 500Active - This code was redeemable for rewards

This code was redeemable for rewards 100kVisits - This code was redeemable for rewards

This code was redeemable for rewards WutKung - This code was redeemable for rewards

This code was redeemable for rewards NUEA - This code was redeemable for rewards

This code was redeemable for rewards Obito TV - This code was redeemable for rewards

- This code was redeemable for rewards JZ Gaming - This code was redeemable for rewards

- This code was redeemable for rewards NewResetStats - This code was redeemable for rewards

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates

You can easily redeem the working codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates by using these steps:

Launch the title and enter the game's server.

Once inside the server, click on the brown-themed Settings option located under the experience bar. A new brown interface will pop up on the screen now.

You can now copy a code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the "Enter Codes Here!" box

Hit the Enter button on your keyboard to redeem the code instantly

It is also recommended that you have a stable internet connection before initiating the code redemption process. If you face in-game lags during the procedure, your entered code may or may not work.

