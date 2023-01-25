Roblox Anime Champions codes in January 2023: Free Gems and Yen

Roblox Anime Champions game developer, O M A Entertainment, introduced new codes for the title in January 2023. Players can use them to redeem Gems and Yen.

In Roblox Anime Champions, players can unlock numerous anime characters and weapons. While completing quests for certain entities, your avatar will level up and gain access to special skills, which will help you advance in the title and get stronger. Moreover, this will also enable you to move up the title's leaderboards.

Roblox Anime Champions have cultists and demons hiding around every corner. Your goal is to defeat them and save the world from falling into the wrong hands; you can defeat any foe if you have perfected your breathing techniques. This title lets you collect and play as your preferred Demon Slayer, Naruto, or Dragon Ball Super anime characters. With that out of the way, here are the codes for the title in January 2023.

Roblox Anime Champions active and inactive codes in January 2023

All the active codes for Roblox Anime Champions are listed below:

5kLIKES - 500 Gems (New)

500 Gems (New) XMAS - 300 Gems (New)

300 Gems (New) 1MVISITS - 1,000 Yen (New)

1,000 Yen (New) THANKYOU - 500 Gems

500 Gems 1KPLAYERS - 1,000 Yen and 250 Gems

1,000 Yen and 250 Gems 500LIKES - for 500 Gems

for 500 Gems RELEASE - 1,000 Yen

These are all the working codes for Roblox Anime Champions. Unfortunately, some of them will expire quickly and may potentially be rendered inactive within 24 hours or less. This is why you need to redeem them quickly.

You will receive in-game currencies when you use the provided codes. Gems and Yen will help you level up quickly, and you can also use them to purchase new weapons. To stay up-to-date on any new codes for Anime Champions, follow O M A Entertainment on Twitter @RoStudio1 and sign up for the O M A Entertainment Discord Server to receive.

Expired codes for Roblox Anime Champions

There are currently no expired codes for Anime Champions.

Redeeming codes in Anime Champions

You will receive free gifts from the aforementioned codes for Anime Champions after logging into the game on a mobile or a PC. Once you launch the title, you can use the steps listed below to redeem any active code:

Step 1) Log in to Anime Champions.

Step 2) On the left side of the screen, click on the Codes icon.

Step 3) Copy a code from the active list provided earlier.

Step 4) Paste it into the text bar in the game.

Step 4) Click on Claim to receive the reward.

If a code doesn't work, try closing the game and reopening it. You'll be placed on a new server that might have an updated version of the game. Also, since typos aren't uncommon in the redemption process, you should refrain from manually entering codes into the text bar.

Few controls to know

Learn these inputs to get a better understanding of the fundamental controls in Roblox Anime Champions to level up more quickly. The basic ones for fighting enemies are listed below:

1) 1 key—Press to use the primary ability

2) 2 key—Press to use the secondary ability

3) E key—Press to interact with NPCs and Portals

4) SPACEBAR key—Press to Jump

This game has all the finest characters from your favorite anime series, and the codes can help you level them up faster.

