Roblox RS Tennis codes (November 2022): Free RoCoins 

Roblox RS Tennis is the best tennis-based game in the metaverse. Players are tasked with becoming elite tennis players on the server by mastering the sport in RS Tennis. The features and gameplay of this Roblox title will remind gamers of the venerable Top Spin series. The complex controls of RS Tennis might take some time to master.

Players must start their tennis club and compete against other clubs to advance on the in-game global leaderboard. They can also have PvP matches against their friends and other random players on the map.

Every tennis star has a fashion appeal. Players on Roblox RS can design their fashion aesthetic by adorning their avatars with their preferred rackets and tennis clothes.

The best-looking cosmetics and rackets cost a substantial amount of RoCoins (in-game currency). RoCoins can be earned by defeating tennis clubs and other players in PvPs.

Newbies will struggle to earn RoCoins as they will lack gameplay skills. This is when they must consider redeeming the codes provided in this article. These codes offer free money that can be used to purchase various in-game items.

Valid codes of Roblox RS Tennis

MarchCode2 – Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

MARCHCODE1 – Redeem this code for 1,500 Coins

RandomUpdate – Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

NEW YEAR NEW ME 2022 – Redeem this for 5,000 RoCoins

1MILLION – Redeem this for 1,500 RoCoins

7.5KFANS – Redeem this for 1,000 RoCoins

VINCENTSOLD4 – Redeem this code for 500 RoCoins

CLUBRELEASE – Redeem this code for 1,000 RoCoins

Note: Players are advised to redeem the valid Roblox RS Tennis codes promptly, as they will expire soon!

Players can altogether avoid grinding to earn RoCoins by activating the codes. The free money from the codes can enhance players' in-game treasuries and inventories.

Invalid codes

Unfortunately, many old codes in Roblox RS Tennis have gone inactive. This is good, as new codes are released to the community regularly. Players can expect new codes, especially during special in-game events, collaborations, and patch updates.

7kFANS – This code was redeemed for 1,000 RoCoins

10KFAV – This code was redeemed for 750 RoCoins

6kFANS – This code was redeemed for 1,000 RoCoins

5GRAND – This code was redeemed for 1,500 RoCoins

VINCENTSOLD2 – This code was redeemed for 300 RoCoins

3KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 1,000 RoCoins

2KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 1,000 RoCoins

XBOX+TENNIS – This code was redeemed for 1,000 RoCoins

SELLERMAGE – This code was redeemed for 500 RoCoins

BallTPsSuck – This code was redeemed for 1,000 RoCoins

RSTENNIS2021 – This code was redeemed for 1,000 RoCoins

500LIKES – This code was redeemed for 500 RoCoins

1kFANS – This code was redeemed for 1,000 RoCoins

ROGUESOLD1 – This code was redeemed for 200 RoCoins

VincentSold1 – This code was redeemed for 300 RoCoins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox RS Tennis?

Users can redeem all the active Roblox Tennis codes with ease. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the title and get into any game mode (Users can select the tutorial or personal court mode as well)

Select the small blue button named "Shop," situated on the bottom right-hand side of the screen

A new UI featuring the timer will appear with the code box in it

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Redeem Code."

Make sure to press the white colored redeem button to redeem the codes

The redeemed RoCoins will be added to the players' in-game treasuries.

