Roblox Anime Clicker Simulator Codes for December 2022: Free boosts and yens

Roblox Anime Clicker Simulator, released in April 2019, is a clicking game developed by Simple Simulators. It has amassed a visitor count of 43 million, with people from all age groups enjoying the game and joining the server daily to click away to victory.

For players, the primary goal in Anime Clicker Simulator is to collect tons of unique characters from various anime and manga series and use them to boost their clicking speed. They can simply click or tap the screen to fight bosses, earn companions, and complete in-game quests.

Additionally, it is now possible to unlock new maps to diversify one's collection of anime champions, who can then be upgraded with the help of clicks and rebirth. "The more you click, the more you earn" is the motto of the game.

For December 2022, the developers of the game have released a bunch of new active codes that can be redeemed for boosts and yens. New Roblox players can get a headstart in their journey to the top of the leaderboard by using any of the codes mentioned below.

Get free boosts and yens with these Roblox Anime Clicker Simulator codes in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox Anime Clicker Simulator

Developers have given out several codes in December 2022 as end-of-the-year Roblox gifts. You are advised to redeem them as soon as possible since they may expire without warning.

50KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts. dawn - Redeem this code to receive 2x Click Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Click Boost. X2CLICKS100K - Redeem this code to receive 2x Click Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Click Boost. X2CLICKS80K - Redeem this code to receive 2x Click Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Click Boost. twitter10k - Redeem this code to receive 2x Click Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Click Boost. YenExtra2 - Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts. DemonClicker - Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts. SuperYen - Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts. TitanicLikeGoal - Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts. FeelingLucky - Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts. ClickingPower - Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive Yen and Click Boosts. LikeYenBoost - Redeem this code to receive 2x Yen Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Yen Boost. ClickBoost - Redeem this code to receive Click Boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive Click Boosts. SpradenCapped - Redeem this code to receive 2x Yen Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Yen Boost. SuperClicks - Redeem this code to receive 2x Clicks Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Clicks Boost. LuckyLikeGoal - Redeem this code to receive 2x Luck Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Luck Boost. GiftOfGiving - Redeem this code to receive 500 Presents.

- Redeem this code to receive 500 Presents. MonsterYen - Redeem this code to receive 2x Yen Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Yen Boost. Release - Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Yen.

How to redeem Anime Clicker Simulator codes in Roblox

To redeem all the codes in Roblox Anime Clicker Simulator, you have to follow the steps mentioned below:

Launch "Anime Clicker Simulator" on the gaming device.

on the gaming device. Click on the blue "Twitter" icon on the bottom left of the screen.

icon on the bottom left of the screen. Copy and paste the code in the "Code Here" text box.

text box. Click the "Redeem" button to claim the rewards.

Please note that all the codes in Anime Clicker Simulator are case-sensitive. You should copy the required code and paste it in the text box to avoid typos. If you enter it wrong, you will receive an error message.

Inactive codes

There are no inactive codes for Anime Clicker Simulator as of writing (December 2022). Please redeem all the active codes before they expire.

With the game being highly addictive, it is best that you take breaks at regular intervals. Happy clicking!

Poll : 0 votes