Roblox Anime Destruction Simulator codes: Free Boosts and Yens (June 2022)

Anime Destruction Simulator is a new Roblox game created by developers Breaking Blocks for the gaming platform. The objective of this game is for the players to destroy everything around them, such as blowing up buildings, objects, and other structures to gain currency.

Players can also use Roblox Anime Destruction Simulator codes to redeem new weapons, coins, and other additional freebies. This newly found resource enables players to upgrade their powers and makes them more powerful, strengthening their ability to destroy things.

There are also different worlds in Anime Destruction Simulator where players can head and attempt to break bigger and stronger things. Players can also sell each brick they collect by destroying blocks for a certain amount of coins, which gamers can use to buy better backpacks, rockets, and bombs.

In Anime Destruction Simulator, players venture through various anime worlds and destroy everything that stands in their path. But destroying stuff to gain currency and buy boosts and other resources is tiresome.

To help you with that, we have gathered a list of some codes that players can redeem and use these Anime Destruction Simulator codes for some absolutely free in-game boosts.

Roblox: Anime Destruction Simulator codes for being chaotic and destructive

Active codes

Even though redeeming codes in Roblox is usually a seemingly easy process, sometimes it isn’t as easy. For instance, redeeming simple codes with just alphabets and numerical characters is relatively easy.

In contrast, the same process turns out to be tricky when it comes to codes with special characters. This is the main reason why copying and pasting codes is the easiest process to redeem instead of typing it out, as it reduces the chance of an error of any sort.

Like most codes on Roblox, Anime Destruction Simulator creators have also not stated when these codes will expire. It is therefore best if the players redeem these codes as soon as possible.

Here is a roundup of the latest codes that are working and are valid right now for Roblox Anime Destruction Simulator in June 2022:

nice2.5k— Redeem for 200 Yen and XP Boost.

Redeem for 200 Yen and XP Boost. destroy1k —Redeem for a Yen & XP Boost.

—Redeem for a Yen & XP Boost. sorry4shutdown —Redeem for 200 Yen and 2x Bricks Boost.

—Redeem for 200 Yen and 2x Bricks Boost. guild20k —Redeem for 400 Yen and Yen Boost.

—Redeem for 400 Yen and Yen Boost. Sub2OGVexx! —Redeem for 200 Yen.

—Redeem for 200 Yen. city10k —Redeem for 300 Yen and XP Boost.

—Redeem for 300 Yen and XP Boost. leaf5k —Redeem for 300 Yen and Yen Boost.

—Redeem for 300 Yen and Yen Boost. update1hype —Redeem for 200 Yen and Yen Boost.

—Redeem for 200 Yen and Yen Boost. pirate15k —Redeem for 350 Yen and XP Boost.

—Redeem for 350 Yen and XP Boost. freeyen—Redeem for 100 Yen.

Expired Codes

Sadly, codes in Roblox do not stay valid for a long duration. Luckily, there are no expired codes in the Anime Destruction Simulator yet.

Steps to Redeem codes in Anime Destruction Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in-game:

Open Roblox and log in using your username and password.

Type the game "Anime Destruction Simulator" in the search box, launch it and wait for the game to load.

Tap on the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen.

A new window should appear on the screen as a pop-up.

Enter any one of the codes from the list of active and working codes from the list above into the text box of the new window.

Press the Confirm Button to redeem your promised freebie immediately.

How to get more codes for Anime Destruction Simulator

Players can find more codes for the Anime Destruction Simulator by following @Enclamatic and @iStaridium on Twitter. Since these two are the developers of the Anime Destruction Simulator, they often post codes and announcements on their social media channels.

