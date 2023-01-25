Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Gems, Boosts, and more

Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator is based on a variety of famous anime franchises. Robloxians can choose to play as their favorite anime characters and embark on an action-packed adventure with their allies.

The ultimate goal is to become a powerful warrior by defeating strong bosses as well as other players on the server. In Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator, you'll be able to awaken your characters, own pets, and much more.

Instead of grinding for hours to earn large amounts of in-game money to unlock new characters and improve your existing ones, you can simply redeem the active codes listed below in this Roblox article. They provide free resources and boosts to help you become the best player on the server.

Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator

Listed below are the game's active Roblox codes that can be redeemed right now:

BANKAI —Redeem for 300 Gems and All Boosts (Latest)

—Redeem for 300 Gems and All Boosts NEWYEAR —Redeem for 300 Gems and All Boosts

—Redeem for 300 Gems and All Boosts HA1T50SU —Redeem for 100 Gems and All Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems and All Boosts 1AL4TE9R —Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1PRIES4TESS8 —Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts K14IN7G —Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts GIFT —Redeem for 200 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 200 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts CONTR14OL6 —Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1FIE45ND — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts ULTRA — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts 1J4I4N — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts 1CHA4INS3AW — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes for All Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes for All Boosts PO1CHIT42 — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts CHAINSAW2 — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts 1N40OMI — Redeem for 200 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

— Redeem for 200 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts RED139 — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts CHAINSAW — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts

You're advised to redeem active Roblox codes as soon as possible as they can expire at any moment.

Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator

Unfortunately, a significant number of old codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator have already expired:

700M — Redeem for 700 Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for 700 Gems and Boosts MU1G4E1TSU — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts 1OB38I — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes Boosts 13SH7RINE — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts B1EA3S6T — Redeem 100 Gems and

— Redeem 100 Gems and HALLOWEEN — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and Boosts TOB1U35 — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts AK1U3MA4 — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts BEAST — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of Boosts SH133LD — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts 1CY3BO2RG — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts SEASON2 — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of Boosts BA131KUBRO — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts M1OC3H0I — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts NOJ128O — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts MO1NA2RC9H — Redeem code for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem code for 100 Gems and all Boosts 1RAMU2RA7 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts 600MVISITS — Redeem for 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

— Redeem for 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts RED — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts E1MP2E6ROR — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts CRI125MSON — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts REAP1E24R — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts ALTER123 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts M1EGU2ESTS2U — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts SOUND — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts MO1N21KE — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts ITABO120RI — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts H11ANA9 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts PETS — Redeem for a free pet

— Redeem for a free pet 600MVISITS — Redeem for 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

— Redeem for 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts 11BESTB8OY — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Bosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Bosts NIGH7TMA1RE1 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts 1NIL1IN6 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts C1HU1U5NI — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE — Redeem for 200 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 200 Gems and all Boosts KONEKI6 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts FLUFFY9 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts BESTBOY8 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts SUMMER7 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts HALFTENGOKU — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts ONIMIL4 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts 500MILLIONV — Redeem for 500 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

— Redeem for 500 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts GEAR5 — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts KONNOMIL3 — Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts MIL2MIKA — Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts MIL1ALIS — Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts TYFOR1MILLION — Redeem for 300 Gems, 300 Tokens and Boosts

— Redeem for 300 Gems, 300 Tokens and Boosts 10KMORETOAMILLION — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts 20KMORETOAMIL — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts 970COMBAT — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts ESDEAF960 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts 1SUS12KY — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts 1PASTA11 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts R1O1K3IA — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts PRI11EST4ESS — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts ONEYEAR — Redeem for Free Rewards

— Redeem for Free Rewards SLIME — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Tokens and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Tokens and Boosts STRONGEST — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and Boosts 950SUNG — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts

— Redeem code for Gems and Boosts 940NOJO — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts

— Redeem code for Gems and Boosts 093000 — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts

— Redeem code for Gems and Boosts 92000 — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts

— Redeem code for Gems and Boosts 910KC00DE — Redeem for Gems and Boosts

— Redeem for Gems and Boosts 100KTOAMIL — Redeem for Gems and 30 minutes of Boosts

— Redeem for Gems and 30 minutes of Boosts 890KCODE — Redeem for Boosts and Gems

— Redeem for Boosts and Gems INFINITY — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and Boosts INSANE125K — Redeem for 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 20 Minutes, and Extra Gold Boost for 20 Minutes

— Redeem for 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 20 Minutes, and Extra Gold Boost for 20 Minutes NOWAY100K — Redeem for 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes, and 2X Boost for 30 Minutes

— Redeem for 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes, and 2X Boost for 30 Minutes 50KDROPS — Redeem for Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes

— Redeem for Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes SOMETHING75K — Redeem for Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes and 100 Gems

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem active Roblox codes:

Start up the Roblox title and get into the server

You must now click on the small Twitter logo button under the settings icon below the character's HP and XP bars

A new code redemption box will pop up on the screen

Copy an active code from the list and paste it into the text box that reads Enter Code

Click on the green "GO" button to redeem the code right away

To learn more about the game's updates and new codes, players can follow @coolbullsAS on Twitter.

