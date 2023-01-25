Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Gems, Boosts, and more

Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator is based on a variety of famous anime franchises. Robloxians can choose to play as their favorite anime characters and embark on an action-packed adventure with their allies.
The ultimate goal is to become a powerful warrior by defeating strong bosses as well as other players on the server. In Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator, you'll be able to awaken your characters, own pets, and much more.
Instead of grinding for hours to earn large amounts of in-game money to unlock new characters and improve your existing ones, you can simply redeem the active codes listed below in this Roblox article. They provide free resources and boosts to help you become the best player on the server.
Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator
Listed below are the game's active Roblox codes that can be redeemed right now:
- BANKAI—Redeem for 300 Gems and All Boosts (Latest)
- NEWYEAR—Redeem for 300 Gems and All Boosts
- HA1T50SU—Redeem for 100 Gems and All Boosts
- 1AL4TE9R—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
- 1PRIES4TESS8—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
- K14IN7G—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
- GIFT—Redeem for 200 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
- CONTR14OL6—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
- 1FIE45ND — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
- ULTRA — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts
- 1J4I4N — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
- 1CHA4INS3AW — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes for All Boosts
- PO1CHIT42 — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- CHAINSAW2 — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
- 1N40OMI — Redeem for 200 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
- RED139 — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
- CHAINSAW — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts
You're advised to redeem active Roblox codes as soon as possible as they can expire at any moment.
Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator
Unfortunately, a significant number of old codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator have already expired:
- 700M — Redeem for 700 Gems and Boosts
- MU1G4E1TSU — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts
- 1OB38I — Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes Boosts
- 13SH7RINE — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts
- B1EA3S6T — Redeem 100 Gems and
- HALLOWEEN — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and Boosts
- TOB1U35 — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts
- AK1U3MA4 — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts
- BEAST — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of Boosts
- SH133LD — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts
- 1CY3BO2RG — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts
- SEASON2 — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of Boosts
- BA131KUBRO — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- M1OC3H0I — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- NOJ128O — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- MO1NA2RC9H — Redeem code for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- 1RAMU2RA7 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- 600MVISITS — Redeem for 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- RED — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
- E1MP2E6ROR — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- CRI125MSON — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- REAP1E24R — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- ALTER123 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- M1EGU2ESTS2U — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- SOUND — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts
- MO1N21KE — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- ITABO120RI — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- H11ANA9 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- PETS — Redeem for a free pet
- 600MVISITS — Redeem for 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- 11BESTB8OY — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Bosts
- NIGH7TMA1RE1 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- 1NIL1IN6 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- C1HU1U5NI — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE — Redeem for 200 Gems and all Boosts
- KONEKI6 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- FLUFFY9 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- BESTBOY8 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- SUMMER7 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- HALFTENGOKU — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- ONIMIL4 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- 500MILLIONV — Redeem for 500 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- GEAR5 — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts
- KONNOMIL3 — Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
- MIL2MIKA — Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
- MIL1ALIS — Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
- TYFOR1MILLION — Redeem for 300 Gems, 300 Tokens and Boosts
- 10KMORETOAMILLION — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts
- 20KMORETOAMIL — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts
- 970COMBAT — Redeem for 100 Gems and Boosts
- ESDEAF960 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- 1SUS12KY — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- 1PASTA11 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- R1O1K3IA — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- PRI11EST4ESS — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts
- ONEYEAR — Redeem for Free Rewards
- SLIME — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Tokens and Boosts
- STRONGEST — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and Boosts
- 950SUNG — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts
- 940NOJO — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts
- 093000 — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts
- 92000 — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts
- 910KC00DE — Redeem for Gems and Boosts
- 100KTOAMIL — Redeem for Gems and 30 minutes of Boosts
- 890KCODE — Redeem for Boosts and Gems
- INFINITY — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and Boosts
- INSANE125K — Redeem for 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 20 Minutes, and Extra Gold Boost for 20 Minutes
- NOWAY100K — Redeem for 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes, and 2X Boost for 30 Minutes
- 50KDROPS — Redeem for Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
- SOMETHING75K — Redeem for Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes and 100 Gems
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator
Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem active Roblox codes:
- Start up the Roblox title and get into the server
- You must now click on the small Twitter logo button under the settings icon below the character's HP and XP bars
- A new code redemption box will pop up on the screen
- Copy an active code from the list and paste it into the text box that reads Enter Code
- Click on the green "GO" button to redeem the code right away
To learn more about the game's updates and new codes, players can follow @coolbullsAS on Twitter.