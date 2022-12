Roblox My Hero Mania codes (January 2023): Free Spins 

The Roblox metaverse is no stranger to anime-based titles. In that regard, Roblox My Hero Mania is based on the popular My Hero Academia manga and anime franchise.

Robloxians are tasked with becoming the finest fighters on the server in My Hero Mania. They can engage in lethal PvP matchups or start doing quests found on the vast map.

To become the best, players will be needing weapons and Quirks. The latter refers to special magical powers that can be obtained via Spins. Instead of spending in-game money and Robux to purchase Spins, players can redeem the codes to get them for free.

Active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

The following are the valid Roblox codes:

mhmchristmas22 - Redeem for 10 Spins (New)

Redeem for 10 Spins (New) turkey22 - Redeem for 10 Spins, 1 Rare Spin, and 1 Epic Spin

Redeem for 10 Spins, 1 Rare Spin, and 1 Epic Spin season6 - Redeem for 15 free Spins

Redeem for 15 free Spins 380kCODE! - Redeem for 13 free Spins

Redeem for 13 free Spins 370klikes - Redeem for 1 Epic Spin

Redeem for 1 Epic Spin 360kgoal - Redeem for 13 Spins

Redeem for 13 Spins thank350k - Redeem for 13 free spins

Players are advised to redeem the active codes promptly, as they will expire soon. The Epic Spins will offer Quirks from the Epic Power category when used. Normal Spins is based on a chance-based reward system that provides four types of Quirks:

Legendary - 1%

Epic - 10%

Rare - 34%

Common - 55%

Inactive codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

Unfortunately, many old Roblox codes have gone inactive in My Hero Mania. Not to worry, as players can expect new ones in the forthcoming patch update and special event.

easter340k - This code was redeemable for 10 free Spins and two Rare Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 free Spins and two Rare Spins 330kLIKES - This code was redeemable for 12 free Spins

- This code was redeemable for 12 free Spins 320kday - This code was redeemable for 11 free Spins

This code was redeemable for 11 free Spins 310kLIKES - This code was redeemable for 11 common Spins

This code was redeemable for 11 common Spins big300k - This code was redeemable for five common Spins and two Rare Spins

This code was redeemable for five common Spins and two Rare Spins thank290k - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Spins 280kLIKES - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Spins 270kREAL - This code was redeemable for nine Spins

This code was redeemable for nine Spins 260ktime - This code was redeemable for eight Spins

This code was redeemable for eight Spins the250k - This code was redeemable for Spins

This code was redeemable for Spins 240kCODE - This code was redeemable for seven Spins

This code was redeemable for seven Spins 230kcode! - This code was redeemable for five Spins

This code was redeemable for five Spins thank220k - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins 210kCODE! - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins theultra190k - This code was redeemable for free Spins

This code was redeemable for free Spins santacode - This code was redeemable for free Spins

This code was redeemable for free Spins likereward1 - This code was redeemable for two Spins

This code was redeemable for two Spins 110kcodeyay - This code was redeemable for five Spins

This code was redeemable for five Spins plus120k! - This code was redeemable for four free Spins

This code was redeemable for four free Spins big130k - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins ultra140k - This code was redeemable for five free Spins!

This code was redeemable for five free Spins! letsgo150k - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins 160ktux - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins zi170k - This code was redeemable for free Spins

This code was redeemable for free Spins spinner180k - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins goal200k - This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins newupdate! - This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins its90k! - This code was redeemable for six Spins

This code was redeemable for six Spins 80kcode! - This code was redeemable for five Spins

This code was redeemable for five Spins 70kalready - This code was redeemable for two Spins

This code was redeemable for two Spins the100k - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Spins FirstCode! - This code was redeemable for free Spins

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania?

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem Roblox codes in My Hero Mania:

Launch the game and access the server

Now, open the in-game menu UI by pressing "M" on your keyboard

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says, "Enter code here!"

The entered code will be redeemed automatically

Players can find the claimed Spins in their in-game inventory

Those who manually enter the codes must double-check for typos. An error message will pop up for incorrect entries and failed redemptions.

