Roblox Anime Journey codes (December 2022)

Roblox Anime Journey is an exciting anime game inspired by popular Japanese animated series like Naruto, Bleach, Demon Slayer, and others. Players can choose their favorite anime characters to become that avatar in-game. They will have to train and upgrade themselves to defeat strong bosses.

A player's avatar can be upgraded by buying the best weapons and obtaining strong abilities. Generally, codes can be redeemed in the game to obtain extra coins and gems, but can sometimes accelerate the accumulation of these coins and gems. This article will list out all the active and inactive codes for Roblox Anime Journey.

Listing out all the free active and expired codes in Roblox Anime Journey

The working codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

35K_LIKES - This active code can be redeemed by players for 5 spins and 100 gems

40K_LIKES - This active code can be redeemed by players for 250 gems and 15 spins

60K_FAVS - This active code can be redeemed by players for 30 minutes of 2x XP and a stat reset

BOKUNOHERO - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins and 100 gems

KELVINGTS - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20 spins and a clothing item

LEADERBOARDS - This active code can be redeemed by players for 200 gems and 10 spins

LELYGAMER - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins

LITTLE_UPDATE3 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20k coins and 10 minutes of XP boost

MYHEROACADEMIA - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20k coins and an XP boost

OGVEXX - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20 minute boost

THANKS - This active code can be redeemed by players for 50 spins, 200 gems, 20k coins, and 1 hour of XP boost

Fortunately, redeeming codes in this Roblox game is an extremely easy task. The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned below in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Roblox codes do not last forever and may stop working without advance notice. Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active codes. Given below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

10KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10 spins

15KDISC - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10 spins

5KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10 spins

7.5KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10 spins

AtlasZero - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10 spins

BLACKCLOVER - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5 spins

Central_Nerd - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10 spins

EXP_boost - This inactive code was redeemed by players for an XP boost

Frango - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10 minutes of 2x XP and 5 spins

gems - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 100 gems

lely_sc - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5 spins

lelygamer - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5 spins

RELEASE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 15 spins

SorryForShuts - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 3 spins

spinFOREVERYONE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10 spins

TigreTV - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 20 spins

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Interested players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in the game:

Start the game and open the slide menu located on the left side.

Select the Gift icon to see a pop-up window appear.

Enter an active code in the text box.

Finally, click on 'Redeem' to complete the process.

To avoid any errors, players should stick to copying and pasting Roblox codes manually.

