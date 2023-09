Roblox Anime Story codes (September 2023): Free rewards

Roblox Anime Story stands out as an action-packed RPG that allows players to craft their own anime hero by drawing inspiration from iconic series like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto, and many others. During their epic adventure, they must mix and match different powers, engage in intense battles, and test their strength against both formidable foes and fellow participants.

The game has a variety of classic anime bosses and foes for you to clash against. Each fight offers an exciting and nostalgic experience, whether you're facing the invincible Frieza or the scary Akatsuki members. Winning these battles results in valuable rewards and advancement.

Players can also obtain crucial resources, ranging from Dragon Balls to Gems and much more, by redeeming the codes listed below.

All working codes for Roblox Anime Story

These are all the active codes in Roblox Anime Story as of now. If more entries are released, this list will be updated.

BEGINNERBOOST - This code can be redeemed for a 2 Hour Double Experience Boost. (New)

February - This code can be redeemed for 8 Dragon Balls. (New)

LUNAR - This code can be redeemed for 2,000 gems. (New)

BACKTOBACK - This code can be redeemed for a 3-Hour Double Experience Boost.

JANUARYY - This code can be redeemed for 8 Dragon Balls.

SORRY2023 - This code can be redeemed for 3,000 gems.

NEWYEAR - This code can be redeemed for a 2 Hour Double Experience Boost.

STORAGE - This code can be redeemed for 10 Dragon Balls.

ENJOY - This code can be redeemed for 2,000 gems.

CHRISTMAS - This code can be redeemed for a 2 Hour Double Experience Boost.

SPIRITS - This code can be redeemed for 6 Dragon Balls.

HOORAY - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 gems.

UPDATE6 - This code can be redeemed for a 2 Hour Double Experience Boost.

ANGEL - This code can be redeemed for 5 Dragon Balls.

This code can be redeemed for 5 Dragon Balls. RACES - This code can be redeemed for 1,500 gems.

All expired codes for Roblox Anime Story

These codes have expired, and any attempt to redeem them will spawn an error message.

UPDATE5 - This code could have been redeemed for a 2 Hour Double Experience Boost.

FINALLY - This code could have been redeemed for 9 Dragon Balls.

HUNTER - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Gems.

UPDATE_TIME123 - This code could have been redeemed for Double Experience Boost.

UPDATE_TIME - This code could have been redeemed for a 1 Hour Double Experience Boost.

SORRY - This code could have been redeemed for 7 Dragon Balls.

DEMONSLAYER - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Gems.

DRAGBOOST - This code could have been redeemed for 15 Dragon Balls.

DUNGEON - This code could have been redeemed for a 3-Hour Double Experience Boost.

FINALLYDUNGEON - This code could have been redeemed for 1,500 Gems.

DoubleBoost - This code could have been redeemed for a 3 Hour Double Experience and 50 Dragon Balls.

DRAGON - This code could have been redeemed for a 3 3-hour double Experience and 50 Dragon Balls.

SOON - This code could have been redeemed for 10 Dragon Balls.

BOOST - This code could have been redeemed for a 3 Hour Double Experience Boost.

HALLOWEEN - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Gems.

LIKEGOAL30K - This code could have been redeemed for 7 Dragon Balls.

UPDATE3WHEN - This code could have been redeemed for a 3 Hours Double Experience Boost.

LIKEGOAL20K - This code could have been redeemed for 7 Dragon Balls.

LIKEGOAL10K - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Gems.

REBIRTH - This code could have been redeemed for 7 Dragon Balls.

SHUTITDOWN - This code could have been redeemed for a 6 Hour Double Experience Boost.

UPD3SOON - This code could have been redeemed for a 2 Hour Double Experience Boost.

ANOTHAONE - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Gems.

UPDATE_TIME - This code could have been redeemed for a 1 Hour Double Experience Boost.

DELAY_TWOD - This code could have been redeemed for 2 Magic Gems.

MILLY - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Gems.

CODE5KLIKES - This code could have been redeemed for 3 Divine Gems.

DUNGEONS_SOON - This code could have been redeemed for a 1 Hour Double Experience Boost.

SECRET - This code could have been redeemed for 2 Rokaka Stat Resets.

FIXED1 - This code could have been redeemed for a 30-Minute Double Experience Boost.

OOPS - This code could have been redeemed for 7 Dragon Balls.

PARTTWO - This code could have been redeemed for 2,000 Gems.

WAVETWO - This code could have been redeemed for 20,000 Coins.

FIXED_EXPLOIT - This code could have been redeemed for a 30 Minute Double Experience Boost.

ANIME_SHUTDOWNS - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Gems.

BAN_WAVE1 - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Gems.

RELEASE_DELAY - This code could have been redeemed for 700 Gems.

HOUR_DOUBLEEXP - This code could have been redeemed for a 1 Hour Double Experience Boost.

MONDAY_RIP - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Coins.

RELEASE - This code could have been redeemed for 100 Gems.

RESET - This code could have been redeemed for a Free Rokaka Stat Reset.

APOLOGIES - This code could have been redeemed for 7 Dragon Balls.

FIXED123 - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Free Gems.

SHUTDOWNS - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Free Gems.

DELAY - This code could have been redeemed for a Free Reward.

NERF_CELL - This code could have been redeemed for a Free Reward.

FREE_UPGRADES - This code could have been redeemed for a Free Reward.

This code could have been redeemed for a Free Reward. STRESS_TEST - This code could have been redeemed for a Free Reward.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Story?

Simply follow this instruction guide to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Story:

Open up Anime Story on Roblox and connect to the server. Press the Menu Button, it should be located at the bottom of the screen. Click on the Codes Button and Enter a Code into the text box that pops up from the active codes list provided above. Finally, press the Redeem Button to claim your freebies.

How to get more codes for Roblox Anime Story?

Robloxians can acquire additional codes by following the game's creator @tkc_rbx on X and @tkc_rbx2741 on YouTube. They can also join the Anime Story Discord server. Upon doing so, players can receive fresh updates and codes on a regular basis.

Alternatively, they can bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox News Hub to remain updated on the latest Roblox news and updates.