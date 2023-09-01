Roblox Booth Game Codes (September 2023): Free Rewards

In the vast Roblox metaverse, there's a game that stands out for its unique concept called Booth Game. If you've ever dreamed of running your own booth, whether it's a restaurant or a meme showcase, this Roblox title is the ticket to unleashing your creativity, entrepreneurship, and design skills. In Booth Game, the possibilities are as truly endless as your imagination.

Booth Game encourages players to be entrepreneurial, promoting their booths to attract visitors. The game's mechanics let you create eye-catching advertisements and develop marketing strategies to draw attention to your booth. Experiment with different ideas, learn what works, and watch your booth thrive.

Minutes are the in-game currency used to create the aforementioned adverts for the respective duration to amount of minutes used. Players can also obtain additional minutes by redeeming the codes listed below.

All active codes for Roblox Booth Game

As of now, these are all the active codes for Booth Game, and you are advised to redeem them as early as possible:

BackFromBreak0331 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. (New)

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. NewMapHype - This code is currently redeemable for +25 Minutes. (New)

This code is currently redeemable for +25 Minutes. SettingSave - This code is currently redeemable for +25 Minutes. (New)

This code is currently redeemable for +25 Minutes. LateUpdate0521 - This code is currently redeemable for +25 Minutes (New).

This code is currently redeemable for +25 Minutes ChairGaming - This code is currently redeemable for +25 Minutes.

This code is currently redeemable for +25 Minutes. Clean15KLikes - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. TrashGaming - This code is currently redeemable for a Garbage Container.

This code is currently redeemable for a Garbage Container. UniverseGlitch23 - This code is currently redeemable for +23 Minutes.

This code is currently redeemable for +23 Minutes. BistroFeature - This code is currently redeemable for +25 Minutes.

This code is currently redeemable for +25 Minutes. New10KLikes - This code is currently redeemable for 30 Minutes.

This code is currently redeemable for 30 Minutes. BoothCleanUp - This code is currently redeemable for 30 Minutes.

This code is currently redeemable for 30 Minutes. PatrickHouse - This code is currently redeemable for 30 Minutes.

All inactive codes in Roblox Booth Game

These are all the codes that have expired:

LateUpdate0317 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. Incident0317 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. ANewCodeYas0313 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. BugFixes0223 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. FrameRevamp - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. LateUpdate0209 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. Shutdown0203 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. VCUPDATE - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. FixedSeats141 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. Cool7.5KLikes - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. FixedCodes123122 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. 5KLikes - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. WinterMap - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. FixedBlocklist1112 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes. Christmas2022 - This code was once redeemable for Free Minutes.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Booth Game?

Follow the steps below to redeem the abovementioned codes in Roblox's Booth Game:

Launch Booth Game and connect to the server. Press the Codes Button. It should be at the top of your screen. Now, click on the text box labeled Codes... and enter a working code into it. Press the Paper Airplane Button to claim the free rewards.

How to score more codes for Roblox Booth Game?

To find additional codes, follow the game's developer on Twitter and join the official Booth Game Discord server. Alternatively, players can also bookmark this page to stay updated regarding the latest news and changes in the game.