Roblox Arsenal codes (January 2023)

Roblox Arsenal has just one active code for now. Usually, the developers post more working codes that can be redeemed for calling cards, skins, announcer voice, and more. Players can follow the creators on their Twitter account, @ROLVeStuff, and join their Discord group for future codes and the latest game updates.
If players love Call of Duty, they are in for a treat with Arsenal. This FPS experience has an amazing list of guns, skins, taunts, and close-combat weapons that will leave players with something new every time. Users can play on the public server or pay 100 Robux to utilize the private one.
Get all the latest free codes in Roblox Arsenal
All active codes in Roblox Arsenal
Here is the active code in the game:
- goodnight - This active code can be redeemed to teleport to Snowy Bridge
The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned further in this article.
All the inactive codes in Roblox Arsenal
Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:
- 3BILLY - This inactive code was redeemed by players for holoend kill effect
- ANNA - This inactive code was redeemed by players for anna skin
- Bandites - This inactive code was redeemed by players for bandits announcer voice
- BRUTE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a reward
- CBROX - This inactive code was redeemed by players for phoenix skin
- CRACKED - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a calling card
- dhmubruh - This inactive code was redeemed by players for calling card
- E - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a calling card
- Enter your Roblox ID backward - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for teleporting to snowy bridge
- EPRIKA - This inactive code was redeemed by players for eprika announcer voice
- F00LISH - This inactive code was redeemed by players for jackeryz skin
- F00LISH- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive jackeryz skin
- GARCELLO - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and an emote
- hammertime - This inactive code was redeemed by players for ban hammer skin
- JOHN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for john announcer voice
- KITTEN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for koneko announcer voice
- NEVERBROKEN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for beatable calling card
- NEWMILO (WOMAN) - This inactive code was redeemed by players for rabble-rouser skin with the milo unusual
- PET - This inactive code was redeemed by players for petrifying TV announcer voice
- POG - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 1,200 cash
- POKE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for poke skin
- ROLVE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for fanboy skin
- THE BANANA MAN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free rewards
- trolling… - This inactive code was redeemed by players for tomfoolery delinquent skin
- wake up - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to teleport to snowy bridge
- xonae - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a xonae announcer voice
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal?
Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code:
- Launch the Roblox game and wait for it to load.
- Click on the Twitter icon. A pop-up window should appear now.
- In the text box, copy and paste an active code and click on redeem to complete the process.
Players can also type in the code, but that may lead to making errors.