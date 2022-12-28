Roblox Arsenal codes (January 2023)

Roblox Arsenal has just one active code for now. Usually, the developers post more working codes that can be redeemed for calling cards, skins, announcer voice, and more. Players can follow the creators on their Twitter account, @ROLVeStuff, and join their Discord group for future codes and the latest game updates.

If players love Call of Duty, they are in for a treat with Arsenal. This FPS experience has an amazing list of guns, skins, taunts, and close-combat weapons that will leave players with something new every time. Users can play on the public server or pay 100 Robux to utilize the private one.

Get all the latest free codes in Roblox Arsenal

All active codes in Roblox Arsenal

Here is the active code in the game:

goodnight - This active code can be redeemed to teleport to Snowy Bridge

The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned further in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Arsenal

Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

3BILLY - This inactive code was redeemed by players for holoend kill effect

ANNA - This inactive code was redeemed by players for anna skin

Bandites - This inactive code was redeemed by players for bandits announcer voice

BRUTE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a reward

CBROX - This inactive code was redeemed by players for phoenix skin

CRACKED - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a calling card

dhmubruh - This inactive code was redeemed by players for calling card

E - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a calling card

Enter your Roblox ID backward - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for teleporting to snowy bridge

EPRIKA - This inactive code was redeemed by players for eprika announcer voice

F00LISH - This inactive code was redeemed by players for jackeryz skin

F00LISH- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive jackeryz skin

GARCELLO - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and an emote

hammertime - This inactive code was redeemed by players for ban hammer skin

JOHN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for john announcer voice

KITTEN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for koneko announcer voice

NEVERBROKEN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for beatable calling card

NEWMILO (WOMAN) - This inactive code was redeemed by players for rabble-rouser skin with the milo unusual

PET - This inactive code was redeemed by players for petrifying TV announcer voice

POG - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 1,200 cash

POKE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for poke skin

ROLVE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for fanboy skin

THE BANANA MAN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free rewards

trolling… - This inactive code was redeemed by players for tomfoolery delinquent skin

wake up - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to teleport to snowy bridge

xonae - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a xonae announcer voice

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal?

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code:

Launch the Roblox game and wait for it to load.

Click on the Twitter icon. A pop-up window should appear now.

In the text box, copy and paste an active code and click on redeem to complete the process.

Players can also type in the code, but that may lead to making errors.

