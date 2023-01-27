Roblox AU: Reborn codes for January 2023 - Free tokens and rewards

Roblox AU: Reborn is one of the latest and most exciting team-focused fighting games to hit the platform. Combining the best aspects of a variety of popular anime series, the title offers players an intense battle experience that requires strategy and skill.

Players need to master a variety of special skills if they want to beat the opposition before they themselves get defeated.

Due to the nature of the game, players will be looking for the best and quickest ways to acquire cash or tokens in order to purchase stronger characters and talents.

Fortunately, gamers are covered by our extensive collection of the most recent working codes for AU: Reborn. By entering those mentioned below, players can obtain resources that will help them in the acquisition of their next character.

Roblox AU: Reborn codes to get free tokens, rewards, and level up in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox AU: Reborn

As of January 2023 the following AU: Reborn codes are still valid and will provide players with free tokens and rewards. It is recommended that you use these codes as soon as possible as they might expire at any time:

!code 40klikes - Use this code to obtain free rewards

- Use this code to obtain free rewards !code 5klikes - Use this code to obtain free rewards

- Use this code to obtain free rewards !code 20klikes - Use this code to obtain free rewards

- Use this code to obtain free rewards !code 30klikes - Use this code to obtain free rewards

- Use this code to obtain free rewards !code 10klikes - Use this code to obtain a Token

How to use the active codes in Roblox AU: Reborn

Players can easily redeem Roblox AU: Reborn codes by following the straightforward steps listed below:

By using the keyboard's "/" key, you can access the conversation menu in the game. In the text box, type the codes exactly as they appear in the list above. To enter the code and receive your reward, press the Enter key on your keyboard. Enjoy your reward.

Players will get their tokens and rewards immediately following the successful completion of the redemption process.

It is advisable to double-check the AU: Reborn codes before pressing the Enter button as they are case-sensitive. Throughout the process, it is best to copy and paste the codes from the list that was earlier provided.

What AU: Reborn codes are used for in Roblox

AU: Reborn codes are used to collect tokens and rewards. These are the game's primary currencies, and the creators frequently distribute fresh codes to draw in new players.

Gamers can use the ones listed above to increase their starting bankroll. These currencies are essential for assisting players in leveling up quickly because they must concentrate on character upgrades in order to become stronger.

Players must quickly use all of the codes to redeem tokens and begin upgrading and unlocking new skills for their favorite anime characters. It's a terrific method to start playing the game from square one and work your way up to becoming the all-time-best meme player.

More on Roblox AU: Reborn

The concept of AU: Reborn is simple - gamers choose a team of characters from a variety of popular anime series and fight against another team in an online arena.

The game offers a range of modes, from solo matches to team tournaments. These matches are intense, with players using their characters’ unique abilities to gain an advantage over their opponents.

AU: Reborn also features a variety of characters from some of the most popular anime series, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Attack on Titan. Each character has their own unique set of abilities and special moves, which must be mastered in order to be successful in the game.

Players must also be aware of their opponent’s abilities as these can change the tide of battle quickly.

Poll : 0 votes