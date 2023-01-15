Roblox Power Simulator 2 Codes for January 2023: Free tokens

Roblox Power Simulator 2 is an action-packed, multiplayer, role-playing game (RPG) that allows players to take on the role of a superhero and battle against evil forces. Set in the fictional world of Robloxia, the game puts players in the shoes of a powerful hero who must face off against villains, protect the city, and save the world.

Roblox Power Simulator 2 takes the basic concept of a classic superhero game and adds a unique twist. The game features an array of different powers and abilities that players can choose from and customize, such as speed, strength, agility, and more. Users can also upgrade their characters’ power and abilities over time as they progress through the game.

Players can take on missions and quests to gain power and strength. They can explore different maps and take on various enemies and challenges. As they complete each mission, the characters will gain power and skill, becoming even stronger and more powerful. With each new quest, the character will become more capable and powerful, allowing them to take on even tougher missions.

In addition to quests and missions, Power Simulator 2 also offers various rewards and bonuses. Players can earn tokens to purchase upgrades and powerful items, as well as VIP time for extra bonuses. One can use these tokens to purchase new weapons and armor, as well as special abilities and powers. With these extra bonuses, users can become even stronger and more powerful, allowing them to take on even tougher missions and quests.

A comprehensive list of all active and expired Power Simulator 2 codes can be found in this article. Please keep in mind that codes do not contain Robux (virtual currency).

List of Active codes in Roblox Power Simulator 2

The following active functional codes will provide players with tokens that they can use to level up in the game more quickly:

XMAS202 - Use this code to obtain 600 Tokens

35KTHUMBS - Use this code to obtain 700 Tokens

List of Inactive codes in Roblox Power Simulator 2

The game no longer accepts the codes listed below. Players can still test them out if they are still redeemable for that specific account.

mario - Use this code to obtain 100 Tokens

25KVIPBONUS - Use this code to obtain 2 hours of VIP

NEW15KCODE - Use this code to obtain 2 hours of VIP

pog - Use this code to obtain 200 Tokens

SORRY - Use this code to obtain 300 Tokens

10KLIKESTOKENS - Use this code to obtain 250 Tokens

Ecoded - Use this code to obtain 100 Tokens

5KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 150 Tokens

RELEASE - Use this code to obtain 250 Tokens

TRISTAN - Use this code to obtain 100 Tokens

RAINWAY - Use this code to obtain 100 Tokens

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Power Simulator 2

All the codes in Roblox Power Simulator 2 can be redeemed by players by following these easy steps:

You only need to launch the game, enjoy the thrilling cutscene, and then search for the Twitter Bird icon at the top of the screen.

Separately enter each valid code into the text field.

To claim your freebies, hit Enter on your keyboard.

Enjoy your reward

After manually entering the codes, users must check them again for typos and other problems. They can copy and paste the codes during the redemption process for a more secure method. It is encouraged that users bookmark our page so they can easily obtain the current Roblox Power Simulator 2 codes.

