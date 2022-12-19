Roblox Baby Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Baby Simulator codes can be redeemed for extra Gems, Happiness, Snowflakes, and Coins. Players will need these items to get big and take on various opponents as well as to buy Pets.

In this game, players can become babies and play with a wide range of toys while earning Happiness and Coins. They can also explore different maps to increase their Baby Power. Moreover, it's a lot of fun to unlock Pets, getting funky hats, and much more. With that said, here are the codes for the title for the month of December.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

All working codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

100kfavs - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25 Gems

10mvisits - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 Gems

coinsbaby - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 Coins

gem20 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20 Gems

gem50 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 Gems

gemazing - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 Gems

gems - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 Gems

HappierBaby - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Reward

launch - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 Coins

pet - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive reward

richbaby - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 Coins

snow - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 snowflakes

snowing - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 150 snowflakes

space - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 Coins

Twitter1 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 Coins

Twitter2 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 Coins

update2 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 200 Coins

waawaa - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 Gems

Xmas - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 200 Snowflakes

YAY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,000 Happiness

zzz - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 Voins

Players can also follow the game's developers on Twitter (@aozwel) to get more free codes. These are also available on their official Discord server and may also be acquired by joining a Roblox group owned by wizard.

All inactive codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

Below is a list of all codes that do not work in the game anymore:

5mvisits - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 200 Happiness

blastoff - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 25 Orange Tokens

candyland - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 10 Peppermint

dadda - This code was redeemed in the game to receive Happiness

happierbaby - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 50 Happiness

happybaby - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 50 Happiness

mamma - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 100 Happiness

mars - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 10 Orange Tokens

marsbaby - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 200 Happiness

secretcode - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 50 Happiness

talkingbaby - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 50 Happiness

tokens - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 50 Orange Tokens

yum - This code was redeemed in the game to receive 25 Peppermint

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the game:

Start the Roblox game as usual and wait for it to load.

You will be summoned to the common lobby.

Select the codes option on the left side of the screen.

A new pop-up window will now appear.

Enter an active code in the text box.

Click on the Redeem button.

You can restart the Roblox game and try using the code again if the code did not work on the first attempt.

