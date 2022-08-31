Roblox Bad Business codes (September 2022): Free Special Charms, Credits, and more 

Roblox Bad Business is one of the finest FPS (first-person shooter) games on the platform. In it, players are split into teams, and the gameplay mainly revolves around communication and teamwork.
Gamers will gain experience points for each kill they get, which will allow them to reach higher levels. The gaming experience offered by this title can be enhanced through the purchase of skins, stickers, and more. These items can be used with weapons and characters. However, to buy things, players will need Credits (in-game currency) or Robux.
Luckily, instead of spending a fortune on Robux, players can use codes to claim free skins, Credits, and more.
Active and expired codes for Roblox Bad Business
Active codes
The codes provided below should be used as soon as possible since they may expire. Here are the active ones for the month of September:
- SLAY98—Redeem for 2K Credits (New)
- INVASION—Redeem for Credits (New)
- LUXE—Redeem for Credits
- MINIKATANA—Redeem for Credits
- legendary—Redeem for 2K Credits
- Year3—Redeem for 2K Credits
- jklenk—Redeem for a special charm
- genetics—Redeem for a special charm
- oscar—Redeem for a special charm
- risen—Redeem for a special charm
- uneko—Redeem for a special charm
- SHOTGUNPOWER—Redeem for Credits
- wildaces—Redeem for a special charm
- theboys—Redeem for a special charm
- zomballr—Redeem for a special charm
- 3POINT0—Redeem for free Credits
- OVERHAUL—Redeem for free Credits
- TWENTYTWENTYTWO—Redeem for Happy New Year gifts
- KACHING—Redeem this code for free Credits
- doodledarko—Redeem this code for free Doodle Darko Charm
- Huz_Gaming—Redeem this code for free Hux_Gaming Charm
- ZYLIC—Redeem this code for free Zylic Charm
- THEBOYS—Redeem this code for free All Might T Weapon Skin
- unicorn—Redeem this code for VR Goggles
- doge—Redeem this code for a free Doge Charm
- viking—Redeem this code for a free Bearded Muscle Charm
- ADOPTME—Redeem this code for free Adopt Me Stickers
- mbu—Redeem this code for a free Bearded Muscle Charm
- blue—Redeem this code for a free BlueGrassMonkey Charm
- fr0gs—Redeem this code for a free FreeTheFr0gs Charm
- godstatus—Redeem this code for a free GodStatus Charm
- notvirtuo0z—Redeem this code for a free ImMinty Charm
- gun—Redeem this code for a free JUP Charm
- lecton—Redeem this code for a free Lecton Gaming Charm
- mulletmafia—Redeem this code for a free Mullets Charm
- pet—Redeem this code for a free PetrifyTV Charm
- r2—Redeem this code for a free R_2M Charm
- ruddevmedia—Redeem this code for a free Ruddev Media Charm
- syn—Redeem this code for a free SynthesizeOG Charm
- xtrnal—Redeem this code for a free XTRNAL Charm
- Z_33—Redeem this code for a free Zekro_3300 Charm
Charms are cosmetic add-ons that can be added to the players' weapons. Active codes offer different types of charms when redeemed.
Special charms have distinct ambient effects attached to them. Players can use the free Credits earned through the codes to buy the best skins and gear for their characters.
Inactive codes
Unfortunately, there are a lot of expired codes in Roblox Bad Business. However, players will receive new codes on a regular basis.
- SMGPOWER—Redeem for free CR
- juke—Redeem this code for a free BigBrainJuke Charm
- WILDWEST—Redeem for free CR
- MISTLETOE—Redeem for free 2000 CR
- AK47—Redeem this code for free Credits
- STARTER—Redeem this code for free Credits
- ASR50—Redeem this code for 2,000 Credits
- 2GUNS—Redeem this code for 2,000 Credits
- GROZA—Redeem this code for 2,000 Credits
- VOHEX—Redeem this code for a Vohex Charm
- HONCHO—Redeem this code for 2,000 Credits
- MYTHICAL—Redeem this code for 2,000 Credits
- zesty—Redeem this code for a free ZestyZoocumber Charm
- M249—Redeem this code for 2,000 Credits
- SKORPION—Redeem this code for 2,000 Credits
- HOMESTEAD—Redeem this code for 2,000 Credits
- TWOYEARS—Redeem this code for 2,000 Credits
- LOADOUT—Redeem this code for free Credits
- MAYDAY—Redeem this code for free credits
- HITMAN—Redeem this code for free credits
- EASTER21—Redeem this code for some free CR
- 200MILLION—Redeem this code for some free CR
- XBOX—Redeem this code for free Gamepad
- getsp00ked—Redeem this code for free Halloween sticker
- Robzi—Redeem for free reward
- Present—Redeem for free reward
- Patriot—Redeem for free reward
- Zombie—Redeem for free reward
- Boo—Redeem for free reward
- Spooky—Redeem for free reward
- Ninja—Redeem for free reward
- Star—Redeem for free reward
- Moon—Redeem for free reward
- Comet—Redeem for free reward
- Galaxy—Redeem for free reward
- 6mil—Redeem for free reward
- Alien—Redeem for free reward
How to redeem Roblox Bad Business codes
Players can redeem Roblox Bad Business codes within minutes. To do that, they should follow the instructions provided below:
- Launch the title
- Click on the gift icon located at the bottom in the main menu
- A new window to enter the code will be displayed
- Copy any code from the active list offered in this article and paste it in the text box
- Hit the Redeem option to redeem the code
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and this is why players should ensure they devoid of any typos or errors. Instead of manually inputting the codes, gamers could also consider copying and pasting them during the redemption process. This method is not only fast but also safe since the possibility of typos and other spelling mistakes is eliminated.
Where to find new Roblox Bad Business codes
Roblox gamers can get the new codes on the official Twitter of the title handle. Moreover, exclusive information related to the title can be found there.
Players must also consider joining the Roblox Bad Business Discord channel to stay in touch with the game's media presence and interact with the community. New codes and other game-related content are posted on the server.