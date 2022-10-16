Roblox Banana Eats codes: Free coins and skin (October 2022)

Roblox Banana Eats is not a game for the faint of heart. Created by @RyCitrus on November 22, 2019, over 474.4 million players have visited Banana Eats and 333k have liked it. Although known for making everyone scream, 1,498,086 users have added it to their favorite list.
The Roblox game is simple: Keep running and hide from the killer banana. In the end, players have to survive to emerge victorious. For this, they can use free codes that will give coins when redeemed. Players can also customize their avatar with the Rotten Banana skin.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Banana Eats
Active codes in Roblox Banana Eats
Here are the active codes in the game:
- FREECOINS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 coins
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rotten Banana skin
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Banana Eats
These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 100MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free Beacon
- 15KFOLLOWERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Blue Moldy Banana
- 200MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Banana skin
- 300MILLION - Redeem to go into a game for a Banana skin
- 400MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Sinister Gold skin
- BANANALOVES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chocolates skin
- BANANASPLIT150 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free Peel Beacon
- BIGUPDATES2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free Snow Peel skin
- BOONANAEATS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Peel-O-Lantern trap
- BUGOFF - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free coins
- CHOCOLATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn White Chocolate skin
- FANCYPANCAKE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Waffle Beacon
- FREEBEANS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free Banana skin
- FREEcoins - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 coins
- FREELOOT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 coins
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Banana skin
- LUCKYBEACON - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Beacon skin
- LUCKYPEEL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Lucky Peel skin
- MOREcoins - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free coins
- NEWMAP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 coins
- PINK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free beacon
- QUARTERBILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Beacon skin
- SNOWDAYS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free Snowman Banana skin
- SPARECHANGE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 coins
- SUMMER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 coins
- THANKFUL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 coins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Banana Eats
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game and click on the Codes button.
- A text box appears, copy and paste the code here.
- Hit Redeem and that's it!
If players want to check out the official Banana Eats and RyCitrus Merch, it is now available. They can also hop onto the developer's socials for more information.