Roblox Banana Eats codes: Free coins and skin (October 2022)

Roblox Banana Eats is not a game for the faint of heart. Created by @RyCitrus on November 22, 2019, over 474.4 million players have visited Banana Eats and 333k have liked it. Although known for making everyone scream, 1,498,086 users have added it to their favorite list.

The Roblox game is simple: Keep running and hide from the killer banana. In the end, players have to survive to emerge victorious. For this, they can use free codes that will give coins when redeemed. Players can also customize their avatar with the Rotten Banana skin.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Active codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Here are the active codes in the game:

FREECOINS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 coins

HAPPYBIRTHDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rotten Banana skin

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Banana Eats

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

100MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free Beacon

15KFOLLOWERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Blue Moldy Banana

200MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Banana skin

300MILLION - Redeem to go into a game for a Banana skin

400MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Sinister Gold skin

BANANALOVES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chocolates skin

BANANASPLIT150 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free Peel Beacon

BIGUPDATES2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free Snow Peel skin

BOONANAEATS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Peel-O-Lantern trap

BUGOFF - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free coins

CHOCOLATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn White Chocolate skin

FANCYPANCAKE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Waffle Beacon

FREEBEANS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free Banana skin

FREEcoins - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 coins

FREELOOT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 coins

HAPPYBIRTHDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Birthday Banana skin

HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Banana skin

LUCKYBEACON - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Beacon skin

LUCKYPEEL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Lucky Peel skin

MOREcoins - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free coins

NEWMAP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 coins

NEWMAP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free beacon

PINK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free beacon

QUARTERBILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Beacon skin

SNOWDAYS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free Snowman Banana skin

SPARECHANGE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 coins

SUMMER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 coins

THANKFUL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and click on the Codes button.

A text box appears, copy and paste the code here.

Hit Redeem and that's it!

If players want to check out the official Banana Eats and RyCitrus Merch, it is now available. They can also hop onto the developer's socials for more information.

Poll : 0 votes