Roblox Beaks: All official links

Beaks is among the recently added experiences on Roblox, where you play as a hunter. The game has various aspects that include features like tool selection, hunting, exploration, etc. As a new player, you may find it difficult to grasp the concepts and learn the basics. To help with that, the developers have created official sources on platforms like Discord and Trello.
Your chances of getting misled by third-party sources are higher. To help avoid that issue, we have provided the links to the official Discord and Trello below.
All official links for Beaks (Discord and Trello)
You can find the links to the official sources like Discord, Trello, and Miraheze Wiki of this Roblox title below.
- Official game link: You can click on this link to visit the game's official Roblox page. From there, you can start your in-game journey if you haven't done so yet.
- Official Discord server link: You can click on this link to accept the game's official Discord invitation. The Discord server has several channels like News, Events, and Updates, from which you can learn about this experience.
- Official Trello link: You can click on this link to access the official Trello board of this game. The Trello contains brief knowledge about every item and feature that you must learn about as a beginner.
- Official Miraheze link: You can click on this link to access the official Miraheze Wiki page of this experience. It is still under development, but you can always check back for updates.
Roblox Beaks overview
As mentioned previously, you will spawn as a hunter whose main goal is to capture all the birds using a Rifle. As you catch various birds, you can sell them for a good amount of Bucks at the Birds Bazaar. Bucks are the in-game currency used to purchase new Rifles with better stats. With a good-quality weapon, you can explore the map and catch rarer birds.
It should be noted that catching a rare bird is beneficial for your playthrough. Not only are they sold for more Bucks, but they also give you more XP, hence helping you to level up fast. Ultimately, you should aim to catch all the birds and become the best hunter on your server.
FAQs
Is there an official Wiki page for Beaks?
As of this writing, there's no official Wiki page available for this experience.
Is there an official X account for Beaks?
No, there is no X account that you can follow to learn more about this game.
Are there any codes available for Beaks?
Yes, there are codes that can be redeemed for free rewards in this game.
