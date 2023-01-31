Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes (February 2023): Free Jellybean, Honey, and more 

Robloxians must become expert beekeepers in the world of Bee Swarm Simulator. They can achieve this massive accomplishment by redeeming the promo codes featured in this article.

These codes offer rewards like Tickets, buffs, and other in-game resources. Newbies will initially struggle as they lack the financial resources and tools to run a successful bee farm. They can get off to a dream start with the help of the rewards claimed from the codes.

Older players can increase their influence on the server by obtaining free resources from Roblox codes. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the active codes.

Active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Players can easily redeem the active Roblox codes featured below:

DarzethDoodads —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff ThnxCyasToyBox —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff walmarttoys —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock FourYearFiesta —Redeem for an Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, four Micro-converters, four Tickets, four Honsuckles, four Strawberries, four Blueberries, four Pineapples, four Sunflower Seeds, four Bitterberries, four Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, and 10x Precision.

—Redeem for an Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, four Micro-converters, four Tickets, four Honsuckles, four Strawberries, four Blueberries, four Pineapples, four Sunflower Seeds, four Bitterberries, four Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, and 10x Precision. 500mil —Redeem for Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost

—Redeem for Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost PlushFriday —Redeem for many rewards

—Redeem for many rewards Roof —5 Tickets

—5 Tickets 38217 —5 Tickets

—5 Tickets Cubly —+1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code

—+1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Marshmallow - 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee

- 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff

- Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff Sure - Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey

- Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey Teespring - Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee

- Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee Wax - 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey

- 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey Wink - Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph

- Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph Buzz - 5,000 Honey

- 5,000 Honey Nectar - 5,000 Honey

- 5,000 Honey Bopmaster - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets Cog - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets Connoisseur - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets Crawlers - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets CarmensAnDiego - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Luther - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Dysentery - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Jumpstart - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Troggles - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) 10mMembers - Redeem for many free items [must join the Roblox group]

- Redeem for many free items Banned - Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!

- Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff! 1MLikes - Redeem code for free stuff! [must join the Roblox group]

- Redeem code for free stuff! WordFactory - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Millie - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Troggles - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) BeesBuzz123 - 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans

- 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) [must me in Bee Swarm Simulator Club] [must join the Roblox group]

- Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) [must me in Bee Swarm Simulator Club] ClubConverters - 10x Micro-Converters [must be in club] [must join the Roblox group]

- 10x Micro-Converters [must be in club] GumdropsForScience - 15x Gumdrops

Inactive codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

BFCM2022 —Redeem for 1 Jellybean and a Clover Field Buff

—Redeem for 1 Jellybean and a Clover Field Buff 2Billion —Redeem for 2 Blueberries, Honeyday Event, 1 Ticket Planter, 1 Marshmallow Bee, Rose Field Code Buff, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, Cactus Field Code Buff, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff, 15 Rose Field Winds, 15 Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15 Cactus Field Winds, 15 Pumpkin Patch Winds

—Redeem for 2 Blueberries, Honeyday Event, 1 Ticket Planter, 1 Marshmallow Bee, Rose Field Code Buff, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, Cactus Field Code Buff, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff, 15 Rose Field Winds, 15 Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15 Cactus Field Winds, 15 Pumpkin Patch Winds frozenbugreboot —Redeem for 5 Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, and 4 Clover Field Boosts.

—Redeem for 5 Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, and 4 Clover Field Boosts. 5MFavorites —Redeem for two days of Double Pollen

—Redeem for two days of Double Pollen Mocito100T —Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity

—Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity RedMarket —Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost

—Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost MondoOutage - Redeem for many rewards

- Redeem for many rewards Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets

- Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets RebootFriday - Redeem for many rewards

- Redeem for many rewards 3YearParty - Redeem code for lots of free stuff!

- Redeem code for lots of free stuff! WintersEnd - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! BigBag - Increases Bag Capacity temporarily.

- Increases Bag Capacity temporarily. RebootXmas

Buoyant - +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost

- +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost BlackFriday - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! 5mMembers - +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost

- +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost RebootPC - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! BillionVisits - 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event

- 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event Gumaden10T - Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple

- Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple SpaceReboot - 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity

- 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity FuzzyFarewell - +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code

- +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code BlackBearMythic - Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph

- Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph Strawbeary - +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph

- +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph PineappleParty - +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee

- +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee FuzzyReboot - Spider Field Boost, Spider Field Winds, Spider Field Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock

- Spider Field Boost, Spider Field Winds, Spider Field Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock Tornado - 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly

- 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly Valentine - +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity

- +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity ClubCloud - 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter

- 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter FestiveFrogs - 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3)

- 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3) JollyJelly - 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Micro-Converter, Strawberry Field Boost (x3), Strawberry Field Winds (x3)

- 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Micro-Converter, Strawberry Field Boost (x3), Strawberry Field Winds (x3) Leftovers - Pumpkin Patch Boost (x3), Pumpkin Patch Winds (x3), 10x Strawberries, 10x Blueberries, 10x Pineapples, 10x Gumdrops, 1 Jelly Bean

- Pumpkin Patch Boost (x3), Pumpkin Patch Winds (x3), 10x Strawberries, 10x Blueberries, 10x Pineapples, 10x Gumdrops, 1 Jelly Bean Market - +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost

- +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost WikiHonor - Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire

- Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire WikiAwardClock - 5x Wealth Clock

- 5x Wealth Clock 4MilMembers - Clover Field Boost (x1), Clover Field Winds (x4), 4x Field Dice, 1x Royal Jelly, 4x Micro-Converter, Mother Bear Morph

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator?

Follow the steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:

Launch Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator and enter the server.

Click on the "Gear" icon button on the top-left side of the main menu.

A new code redemption box will pop up

Copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code"

Hit the "Redeem" button to redeem the code.

You can find the redeemed freebies in your in-game inventory.

Poll : 0 votes