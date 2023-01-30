Roblox Shootout codes (February 2023): Free Gems, Skins, and more 

Roblox Shoot Out revolves around a PvP-based western-themed FPS gameplay. Players are divided into two teams and are tasked with eliminating each other to triumph.

Gamers must earn Coins and Gems (in-game currencies) to purchase different weapons and skins. Instead of spending Robux to buy the finest cosmetics, players can redeem the promo codes provided in this article.

These codes offer exclusive skins, Gems, and weapons for free when redeemed. Interested readers can scroll down to access the active Roblox codes.

Active codes in Roblox Shoot Out.

Gamers can redeem the Roblox code featured below within a few minutes:

phantx — Players can redeem this code for a Phantom Skin (Latest code)

— Players can redeem this code for a Phantom Skin PUNCHED — Players can redeem this code for a Free Skin

— Players can redeem this code for a Free Skin FREEDOM — Players can redeem this code for a Free Skin

— Players can redeem this code for a Free Skin DEADEYE — Players can redeem this code for Steampunk Cowboy Skin

— Players can redeem this code for Steampunk Cowboy Skin META — Players can redeem this code for Smooth Criminal Skin

— Players can redeem this code for Smooth Criminal Skin SLAYER —Players can redeem this code for Master Slayer Skin

—Players can redeem this code for Master Slayer Skin SCORE — Players can redeem this code for 10 Gems

— Players can redeem this code for 10 Gems ANIME — Players can redeem this code for 10 Gems

— Players can redeem this code for 10 Gems RUSH — Players can redeem this code for Hivemind Skin

— Players can redeem this code for Hivemind Skin truthbehindthelies — Players can redeem this code for 400 Gold

— Players can redeem this code for 400 Gold TWITTER2K — Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold

— Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold ELF — Players can redeem this code for a Festive Death Effect

— Players can redeem this code for a Festive Death Effect HUNT — Players can redeem this code for 10 Gems

— Players can redeem this code for 10 Gems ALIEN — Players can redeem this code for 10 Gems

— Players can redeem this code for 10 Gems EPIC — Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold

— Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold ZOMBIE — Players can redeem this code for 10 Gems

— Players can redeem this code for 10 Gems TWITTER — Players can redeem this code for the Tatty PJs skin!

— Players can redeem this code for the Tatty PJs skin! LOOT —Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold

—Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold GOLD — Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold

— Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold 50kLIKES — Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold

— Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold Discord1000 — Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold

— Players can redeem this code for 300 Gold Xbox —Players can redeem this code for 500 Gold (Xbox Only)

—Players can redeem this code for 500 Gold (Xbox Only) Pride — Players can redeem this code for the Pride Gun Trail

Players are advised to redeem the active codes with haste as they will expire soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox Shoot Out.

Unfortunately, many old codes have gone invalid in Roblox Shoot Out.

METAVERSE — This code was redeemed for rewards

— This code was redeemed for rewards turkey — This code was redeemed for 10 Gems

— This code was redeemed for 10 Gems 30000likes — This code was redeemed for 300 Gold

— This code was redeemed for 300 Gold 20000likes — This code was redeemed for 300 Gold

— This code was redeemed for 300 Gold 15000likes — This code was redeemed for 300 Gold

— This code was redeemed for 300 Gold 10000likes — This code was redeemed for 300 Gold

— This code was redeemed for 300 Gold 5000likes — This code was redeemed for 300 Gold

— This code was redeemed for 300 Gold DISCORD — This code was redeemed for 300 Gold

— This code was redeemed for 300 Gold LOOT — This code was redeemed for 300 Gold

— This code was redeemed for 300 Gold EPIC — This code was redeemed for 300 Gold

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Shoot Out?

Players can follow the simple steps listed below to activate the code:

Launch the Roblox title, and do not enter the server

Press the small blue-themed Twitter logo button next to the settings logo that can be found on the upper right-hand side of the screen

A cerulean-themed code redemption interface will pop up

Users can now copy the desired code from our provided list and paste it into the empty text box under "ENTER CODE:"

Make sure to hit the green-colored "Enter" button to redeem the code immediately!

The newly obtained skins and weapons can be found in the player's in-game inventory.

