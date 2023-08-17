Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes (August 2023): Free boosts, hedges, and more 

Roblox Bitcoin Miner is the ideal game for virtual miners who like to micro-manage and take care of their very own mining companies. Players must become successful miners by extracting virtual currencies. They can also expand their base by purchasing new plots. Additionally, newcomers must start from the scratch and equip the best mining kit to thrive.
Instead of spending Robux and other in-game resources on decor, power-ups, rigs, and more, one can simply make use of promo codes. The codes featured in this article are very easy to redeem and can help newbies catch up with veterans on the server.
Active codes in Roblox Bitcoin Miner (August 2023)
You are highly advised to activate the Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes with haste as they may expire at any time.
- B7FQ - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost (Latest)
- thxfor150M - Redeem for a 150M Visits Card (Latest)
- KB34 - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost (Latest)
- NewLampBoost - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost (Latest)
- 6wio - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost (Latest)
- 45dz - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost (Latest)
- 43DB - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost (Latest)
- BoosterCode - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost (Latest)
- GreenWall - Redeem for 5x Hedge
- RockBoost - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost
- LightningSpeed - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost
- PowerfulBoost - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost
- PurplePrism - Redeem for 5x Hedge
- StoneBoost - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost
- GPUBoost - Redeem for a Super Mining Boost
- AnotherBlock - Redeem for a Concrete Block
- extra - Redeem for Starter Electricity Box
- FreeLvl - Redeem for One Level Up
- SandFloor - Redeem to turn the floor into sand
Inactive codes in Roblox Bitcoin Miner
Unfortunately, a large number of old Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes have gone inactive. We will update the list with new ones as soon as they are released by the developers.
- 🙂: Was redeemed for a Super Mining Boost (Copy and paste the code to avoid any typos)
- RGBUpdate: Was redeemed for Skull Coins to Halloween Coins
- UpBoost: Was redeemed forSkull Coins to Halloween Coins
- ExchangeSkulls: Was redeemed for Skull Coins to Halloween Coins
- ChargedUpdate: Was redeemed for 3 min Super Mining Boost
- BoosterCode: Was redeemed for Super Mining Boost
- BtrBoost: Was redeemed for Super Mining Boost
- Anotherblock: Was redeemed for concrete block
- GrassWalls: Was redeemed for 3x Hedge
- PlantWalls: Was redeemed for 5x Hedge
- 50Mil: Was redeemed for 50M visits card
- LastMinuteEvent: Was redeemed for 50M visits card
- WhiteTree: Was redeemed for 10x Birch Fence
- SimpleTriangle: Was redeemed for Prism Logo
- sandtower: Was redeemed for a small sand castle
- GiveLantern: Was redeemed for lantern
- PlantFence: Was redeemed for x3 hedge
- FreeCrate: Was redeemed for Crate (will expire soon)
- LongBoost: Was redeemed for 4x Boost
- MoreBoosts: Was redeemed for Super Mining Boost
- PowerBoost: Was redeemed for Super Mining Boost
- FreeBoost: Was redeemed for boost stars
- Patch: Was redeemed for a free crate
- PHASE3:Was redeemed for a free crate
- HeadStar: Was redeemed for Few Stars
- JustStone: Was redeemed for +1 Carved Stone
- PHASE2: Was redeemed for some freebies
- D_ave43: Was redeemed for freebies
- CyberNoob17327: Was redeemed for freebies
- kemkenn4433: Was redeemed for freebies
- Xmennix063: Was redeemed for freebies
- vini146br181: Was redeemed for freebies
- D_ave43: Was redeemed for premium coins, Cash & Bitcoins
- CyberNoob17327: Was redeemed for premium coins, Cash & Bitcoins
- vini146br181: Was redeemed for premium coins, Cash & Bitcoins
- kemkenn4433: Was redeemed for premium coins, Cash & Bitcoins
- Xmennix063: Was redeemed for premium coins, Cash & Bitcoins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Bitcoin Miner?
Follow the steps instructed below to use the Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:
- Start the Roblox game and connect to the server.
- Head to the orange cabin titled Codes on the map, and press the in-game Interact button.
- A code dialog box will be displayed.
- Enter the required code into the "Enter code here!" text box.
- Hit the blue Redeem button to activate the Roblox code.
You will then find the newly obtained rewards in your in-game inventory.