Roblox Bleach Era codes (February 2023): Free boosts, rerolls, and more 

Roblox Bleach Era is an exciting game based on the popular anime and manga franchise Bleach. Players can immerse themselves in this fictional world by playing as Hollows or Shinigamis.
The objective is to become the finest warrior and thrive in the world of Bleach. To achieve this, players must hone their skills and become elite fighters. One of the easiest ways to do this is by redeeming the codes provided in this article.
These codes offer free Rerolls, Boosters, and Drop Boosters that can help one grow their influence on the server. Scroll down to learn more about the active Roblox codes.
Redeem active codes in Roblox Bleach Era to reign supreme
Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Unfortunately, the developers haven't released any new codes. A fresh set will be released during the forthcoming patch update. That being said, players can redeem the Roblox codes featured below:
- RerollMask6 – Redeem code for Mask Reroll
- RerollMask5 – Redeem code for Mask Reroll
- RerollMask4 – Redeem code for Mask Reroll
- RerollHollowApp6 – Redeem code for Hollow Reroll
- RerollHollowApp5 – Redeem code for Hollow Reroll
- RerollHollowApp4 – Redeem code for Hollow Reroll
- DropBoost6 – Redeem code for Drop Rate Boost
- DropBoost5 – Redeem code for Drop Rate Boost
- DropBoost4 – Redeem code for Drop Rate Boost
- RerollColor6 – Redeem code for Colour Reroll
- RerollColor5 – Redeem code for Colour Reroll
- RerollColor4 – Redeem code for Colour Reroll
- ExpBoost6 – Redeem code for Experience Boost
- ExpBoost5 – Redeem code for Experience Boost
- ExpBoost4 – Redeem code for Experience Boost
- RerollRes6 – Redeem code for Res Reroll
- RerollRes5 – Redeem code for Res Reroll
- RerollRes4 – Redeem code for Res Reroll
- RerollElement6 – Redeem code for Element Reroll
- RerollElement5 – Redeem code for Element Reroll
- RerollElement4 – Redeem code for Element Reroll
- RerollReiatsu6 – Redeem code for Reiatsu Reroll
- RerollReiatsu5 – Redeem code for Reiatsu Reroll
- RerollReiatsu4 – Redeem code for Reiatsu Reroll
- ResetSkillPoints6 – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
- ResetSkillPoints5 – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
- ResetSkillPoints4 – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
- #SYLFUSTHEGOAT – Redeem code for free rewards
- FinallyUpdate – Redeem the code for Element Reroll
- TeamBleachEra – Redeem code for a 1 Hour XP Boost
- FreeElementReroll – Redeem code to reroll your element
- FreeResReroll – Redeem code to reroll your Ressurrection
- RerollElement1 – Redeem code to reroll your element
- RerollElement2 – Redeem code to reroll your element
- RerollElement3 – Redeem code to reroll your element
- RerollRes1 – Redeem code to reroll your Resurrection
- RerollRes2 – Redeem code to reroll your Resurrection
- RerollRes3 – Redeem code to reroll your Resurrection
- ResetSkillPoints1 – Redeem code to Reset Skill Points
- ResetSkillPoints2 – Redeem code to Reset Skill Points
- ResetSkillPoints3 – Redeem code to Reset Skill Points
- RerollReiatsu1 – Redeem code to reroll your Reiatsu
- RerollReiatsu2 – Redeem code to reroll your Reiatsu
- RerollReiatsu3 – Redeem code to reroll your Reiatsu
- RerollHollowApp1 – Redeem code to reroll Hollow Appearance
- RerollHollowApp2 – Redeem code to reroll Hollow Appearance
- RerollHollowApp3 – Redeem code to reroll Hollow Appearance
- RerollColor1 – Redeem code to reroll Zanpakuto Color
- RerollColor2 – Redeem code to reroll Zanpakuto Color
- RerollColor3 – Redeem code to reroll Zanpakuto Color
- DropBoost1 – Redeem code for a Drop Boost
- DropBoost2 – Redeem code for a Drop Boost
- DropBoost3 – Redeem code for a Drop Boost
- ExpBoost1 – Redeem code for an XP Boost
- ExpBoost2 – Redeem code for an XP Boost
- ExpBoost3 – Redeem code for an XP Boost
- 6.9mvisits – Redeem code for an XP Boost
- 33klikes – Redeem code for an XP Boost
- happy2022 – Redeem code for an XP Boost
- bleachera2soon – Redeem code for an XP Boost
- skillpointreset – Redeem code to Reset Skill Points
Beginners are urged to use XP boosters to level up faster. They can easily catch up with veterans on the server using the newly obtained rewards.
Inactive codes in Roblox Bleach Era
The following are the inactive codes in Roblox Bleach Era:
- 3mvisits – XP Boost
- 20klikes –XP Boost
- 50faves – Drop Boost
- 2mvisits – XP boost
- 15klikes – XP boost
- 45kfaves – Drop boost
- resetskillpoints –Reset Skill Points
- 25kfaves – 1 Hour of 2x Boss Drop
- 7klikes – 1 Hour of 2x EXP
- alpha6k – Free Reset
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Bleach Era?
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes:
- Launch the game and get into the server
- Once inside, press the blue Twitter logo button on the top left side of the screen
- Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states, "ENTER CODE HERE."
- Hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to immediately claim the rewards!
Players can find the redeemed rewards in their in-game inventory.