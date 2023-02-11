Roblox Blending Simulator 2 codes (February 2023)

Roblox Blending Simulator 2 is an amazing way for young players to understand the basics of business. They get to open their own smoothie factory and make all types of smoothies to attract a huge number of customers, earn money, and experience points.

Players need to quickly level up to find more ingredients to make more smoothies. They also need to expand their land and set up more factories. To help them, developers publish new codes for extra in-game cash and free rewards. For more codes, follow their Twitter account, @kasjmirr.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Blending Simulator 2

Active codes in Roblox Blending Simulator 2

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

50kfavorites - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 5k Cash, 15 Blend Tokens, and 3 Golden Touch Tokens

code_menu - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 2k Cash and Touch Tokens

goldentouch - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 1 Golden Touch Token

jungletreeee - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 1k Cash

ownerhideout - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 1.5k Cash and 100 XP

palmtop - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 1.5kCash

trollbridge - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 Cash

Redeeming them is very easy. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free codes further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Blending Simulator 2

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see one on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

10klikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 15 Blend Tokens, 5k Cash, and 5 Golden Touch Tokens

250kvisits - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 2.5K Cash and 2 Touch Tokens

500kvisits - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 2.5K Cash and 2 Touch Tokens

release - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 2K Cash and 3 Touch Tokens

1milVists - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 4K Cash and 2 Touch Tokens

MilkShakee - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Blend Tokens, Cash, and Touch Tokens

Beta_Playy - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Blend Tokens, Cash, and Touch Tokens

QUESTDO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Blend Tokens, Cash, and Touch Tokens

billionairE012 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Blend Tokens, Cash, and Touch Tokens

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Blending Simulator 2?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox app on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone; both iOS and Android are acceptable. Use the username and password you created to log into your Roblox account.

Search for the game on the platform's home page. Launch after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Select the Menu option on the left side of the screen.

Next, click on the settings icon on the same side of the screen.

A new window with space to enter the code should pop-up now.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the text box.

Lastly, you can click on the confirm button to complete the process.

You can also type in the code but that could lead to making errors. Hence, copy-pasting is the best way to redeem it

If the code does not go through in the first attempt, you should restart the game and try the above steps again.

After redeeming the code, the rewards will be credited almost immediately to your Roblox Blending Simulator 2 account.

Poll : 0 votes